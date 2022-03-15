Manchester United consider including forward in double swap deal to sign 2 Inter Milan stars: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering including French striker Anthony Martial in a swap deal with Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez and Milan Skriniar.

According to Interlive the striker is an 'old obsession' and the Nerazzurri are interested in signing Martial permanently in the summer. However, United will be expecting something back.

It's claimed that Martial could be used as part of a swap deal, with the Italian giants having to let go of striker Martinez as well as centre back Skriniar.

Anthony Martial was sent out on loan to Sevilla by the Red Devils this January and has claimed a goal and an assist whilst out in Spain.

Martial's time at Manchester United has been a questionable one.

Arriving in 2015 (with a Ballon d'Or bonus in his contract) the young talisman was looking to set the world alight as he danced his way through the Liverpool defence and slotted the ball past Simon Mignolet on his debut.

B/R Football @brfootball



Never forget his iconic debut goal



(via

OFFICIAL: After seven years at Manchester United, Anthony Martial joins Sevilla on a six-month loan.Never forget his iconic debut goal(via @ManUtd OFFICIAL: After seven years at Manchester United, Anthony Martial joins Sevilla on a six-month loan.Never forget his iconic debut goal🔴(via @ManUtd)https://t.co/SpPoOdOxUl

However, he has struggled to find form in a red shirt since this iconic masterpiece and has sat on the bench for most campaigns, falling down the pecking order to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and now Cristiano Ronaldo.

Does Martial still have a future at Manchester United?

During a press conference earlier this week, Manchester United boss Ralf Ragnick spoke about how Ronaldo can be a leader for the club, adding a further dent to Martial's hopes of coming back.

"He is an important player of course. With his reputation and with the way he can still play, he has influence on the team for sure, but there are also other players in the team who have to take responsibility, who have to perform, who can be leaders of the team."

“He can be a leader with a performance like that. This is what I have been telling him since I arrived, that with a performance like (Saturday) he can be one of the engines of the team."

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7



Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible hat-trick vs Tottenham in a GIF. Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible hat-trick vs Tottenham in a GIF. 😍https://t.co/prUrRmZool

Rangnick also heaped praise on Cavani and hopes that the Uruguayan will be available till the end of the season.

“Even Edi (Cavani) when he came on the last 10 or 15 minutes showed how important and what kind of role he can still play for the team.

“I wish him to be available until the end of the season. It was a big shame and also not good for our team to not have him available in the last six weeks.”

While Cavani is set to leave the club during the summer, United are inclined to buying a new young striker. This will surely force Martial further down the pecking order.

With the World Cup just around the corner, one can expect the French forward to make a move to boost his chances of being in the squad for the event in Qatar.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Would Martial suit Inter Milan? Yes No 5 votes so far