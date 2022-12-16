Manchester United consider launching move to sign 31-year-old 2022 FIFA World Cup finalist: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finalist, Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has been in spectacular form for Les Bleus during the tournament in Qatar. He has helped Didier Deschamps' side reach the final of the tournament and provided three assists.

United, meanwhile, parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo before the start of the World Cup. The Portuguese ace gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and slammed Erik ten Hag and the club's hierarchy. Ronaldo's contract was mutually terminated.

The Red Devils will now need to sign a quality replacement to reinforce their depleted attack. Apart from Marcus Rashford, no other attacker has been able to guarantee regular goals for Ten Hag's side this season.

Adding Griezmann could change the scenario. He is a proven player and could be an excellent addition to Ten Hag's side. The former Barcelona forward can play across different positions in the final third.

According to Mediafoot, Manchester United could look to make a move to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has scored six goals and provided five assists in 21 games across competitions for Atletico this season. He could solve United's goalscoring woes and also help Rashford flourish even more with his impeccable vision.

Griezmann is tied to a contract with Atletico Madrid until 2026. La Rojiblancos, however, have already crashed out of the UEFA Champions League this season. Missing out on Europe's premier cup competition could prove to be a blow for the Spanish club and might force them to sell players.

Griezmann can fetch them a good amount of money. However, United are not expected to pay an over-the-top sum for the FIFA World Cup finalist.

Two Manchester United defenders are set to battle it out in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France and Argentina are set to meet in the FIFA World Cup final in a high-voltage clash at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Two Manchester United defenders will face one another for their respective countries. 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Raphael Varane is expected to start at the heart of his team's defense.

Varane's club teammate Lisandro Martinez might also be a participant during the clash. Lionel Scaloni has preferred to rely on Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi over Martinez during the World Cup. However, the former Ajax defender has made four appearances for La Albiceleste in Qatar, starting two of them.

Manchester United could have two World Cup winners at the heart of their defense if Argentina lift the trophy on Sunday.

