Manchester United consider move for Premier League superstar but face stiff competition from other teams - Reports 

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison but face stern competition from Premier League rivals, as per Fichajes.

Maddison has been in superb form for Leicester, managing five goals and two assists in nine appearances across competitions.

This is despite the Foxes sitting bottom of the table with just four points from their opening nine league fixtures.

Interest in the English midfielder is intensifying, and Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation.

The Red Devils have started the campaign in topsy-turvy form with five wins and three defeats in the league, which sees them sitting fifth.

Erik ten Hag's side possess similar creative midfielders in the form of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

However, the duo have just six goal contributions between them so far this season and Maddison's addition could help aid United with more goals.

Despite this, they face competition for his signature from both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies currently sit just one point behind the Red Devils in sixth. Meanwhile, Spurs are third and have lost just one match in nine.

Maddison was a reported target for Newcastle in the summer, with the Tyneside outfit having had a £40 million bid rejected for the midfielder, per Guardian.

The Englishman has two years left on his current contract at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison would improve Manchester United

Maddison has a real eye for goal

One statistic that should entice Manchester United into the signing of Maddison is that the midfielder currently sits in the top four for goal contributions since May 14.

He is second on 14 goals and assists, behind Manchester City's prolific Erling Haaland, who has 18 goal involvements.

The duo is kept in company by City's Kevin De Bruyne and Spurs' Harry Kane.

It just goes to show the incredible impact he is having for Leicester and in the Premier League.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL In case you needed reminding, James Maddison is pure class In case you needed reminding, James Maddison is pure class 🎯💪 https://t.co/sFym62fpdr

Maddison joined Leicester from Norwich City in 2018 for £22.5 million and has managed 50 goals and 34 assists in 180 appearances during that time.

The English midfielder is amongst the goals and Manchester United could do with more of those.

The Red Devils have bagged 13 goals in the league so far this season and their top goalscorer is currently Marcus Rashford, who sits on three in eight appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been United's top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 38 appearances.

However, the Portuguese has managed just one so far this campaign and it is obvious that Ten Hag's side need more options in their attack.

Poll : 0 votes