Manchester United consider potential swoop to sign Arsenal linked midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to swoop in for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, with Arsenal having cooled their interest in the Belgian midfielder.

The Times reports that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is considering a surprise move for Tielemans, 25, as he looks to add more options in midfield. The likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are all departing Old Trafford in July.

Tielemans has impressed since arriving at Leicester from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for £40.5 million in 2019. He made 49 appearances for the Foxes last season, scoring seven goals and contributing five assists.

Manchester United have prioritised bolstering their midfield this summer and are reportedly looking at Christian Eriksen and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as targets.

But Tielemans appears to have joined Erik ten Hag's shortlist with his contract running down at the King Power Stadium. The Belgian has just a year left to run on his current deal and Leicester could risk allowing their midfielder to leave on a free next summer.

Arsenal were also reportedly interested in the Belgian but have since signed midfielder Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

It remains to be seen if Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will recommence the reported pursuit of the Leicester midfielder.

Manchester United could line-up with Scott McTominay and Youri Tielemans after Arsenal interest cools

Erik ten Hag wants to keep Scott McTominay

There has been an exodus of midfield talent at Old Trafford this summer but one midfielder who seems set to stay at the club is Scott McTominay.

According to the aforementioned source, the Scot is viewed by Erik ten Hag as a pivotal member of his squad heading into next season. McTominay, 25, made 37 appearances last season, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

Newcastle United and one more Premier League club have reportedly made contact over trying to lure the midfielder to St James' Park.

But the Red Devils are set to resist offers for the Scot. The Manchester United academy graduate has three years left on his current deal with the side and is keen to impress Ten Hag next season.

The Red Devils need to put more emphasis on bringing in numbers in the middle of the park rather than ousting them.

Despite some Manchester United fans having reservations over McTominay, he is a valuable squad member for the side and could develop further under Erik ten Hag. During his time in the Manchester United senior side, he has made 170 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's dissipating interest in Youri Tielemans could lead to the Belgian linking up with the likes of McTominay at Old Trafford.

