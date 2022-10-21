Manchester United consider releasing Cristiano Ronaldo from contract in January in case he fails to attract suitors: Reports

Manchester United are considering releasing Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract in January if no suitor is found for the forward, as per iNews.

Speculation continues to grow over Ronaldo's future in the aftermath of him storming down the tunnel during United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

The Red Devils have announced that the Portuguese will play no part in their clash with Chelsea on October 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo had pushed for a move in the summer following the club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

No transfer came to fruition, with United holding firm on their stance of keeping the player while potential suitors never held any concrete interest.

That same problem with regard to a lack of interested parties may once again ensue and if so, United are weighing up releasing the forward from his contract.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been looking for a new club for the striker since the summer after it was clear Erik ten Hag was willing to bench him.

The forward has made 12 appearances this season across competitions, scoring two goals, but six of those appearances have come from the bench.

His contract with United runs until next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension which seems unlikely to be taken up.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wages are said to be putting off potential suitors which may therefore lead to United coming to an agreement over his contract being ripped up.

Manchester United need to make a decision over Cristiano Ronaldo now

Ronaldo's future needs to be decided urgently

The more uncertainty builds over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, the more distracting it comes for Ten Hag and his team.

Let's not forget, the performance against Spurs on Wednesday night was the best the Red Devils have put in under Ten Hag's tutelage.

Fred and Bruno Fernandes scored two second-half goals, with United managing 28 shots all game.

The circus surrounding Ronaldo is evidently drawing the ire of Ten Hag and is taking away from the success he is trying to achieve in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The January transfer window is right around the corner and now is the time for Manchester United to finally draw a line under the situation.

United sit fifth in the league on 19 points, trailing Chelsea by a point with the two sides set to battle at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

This is now a game Ronaldo will be unavailable for as the saga continues over his situation at Manchester United.

