Manchester United considering January move for 30-year-old goalkeeper after Andre Onana's poor start to season – Reports

Manchester United are allegedly mulling over a winter move to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak after Andre Onana's underwhelming start to his Old Trafford stint.

The Red Devils opted to release David de Gea, who is currently available on a free switch, earlier this June. They signed Onana as the Spaniard's successor in a £47 million transfer from Inter Milan last July.

However, the 34-cap Cameroon international has endured a nervy start to his new chapter in the 2023-24 campaign. He has registered just two clean sheets in seven games, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Manchester United have identified Oblak as a new goalkeeping target to pursue in the upcoming winter transfer window. They are set to launch a permanent move to lure the £44 million-rated Slovenian away from the La Liga giants.

However, Atletico Madrid are unwilling to let go of their custodian easily as they do not have a replacement in their squad. They would have to first sign a number one to part ways with the 2020-21 La Liga winner.

Oblak, who has a contract until June 2028 at the Metropolitano, is also believed to be keen to seal a move away from Diego Simeone's side. The 30-year-old is in his 10th season at Los Rojiblancos and is apparently looking for a new adventure in the coming months.

So far, the ex-Benfica man has overseen 193 shutouts and conceded 305 goals in 397 appearances across competitions for Atletico Madrid.

Journalist comes to Manchester United new boy Andre Onana's defense after poor start

Speaking to the BBC Radio 5 Live Euro Leagues podcast, famed journalist James Horncastle insisted that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will prove his worth soon enough. He elaborated:

"He's presented as this playmaker in gloves, but there's more to him than that. I don't think he's been signed exclusively for line-breaking passes and helping United beat the press. They want a shot-stopper as well instead.

"He kept Inter in games last season with his hands, not his feet. In time we'll see the true value of Onana."

Onana, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2028, was Manchester United's top goalkeeping target throughout last summer. He was said to be prioritized over the likes of Diogo Costa and David Raya.

Earlier past campaign, the 27-year-old former Ajax man helped Inter Milan lift two domestic trophies and reach the UEFA Champions League final. He registered 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances for them.