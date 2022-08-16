Manchester United considering late transfer swoop for 26-year-old forward who rejected Everton transfer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Olympique Lyonnais striker Moussa Dembele this summer.

As per Manchester Evening News (MEN), the Red Devils were weighing up a move for Dembele prior to the start of the ongoing transfer window. They are still said to be interested in the player, who is rumored to have rejected an offer from Everton this summer.

La Liga outfit Villarreal CF are also reportedly interested in the 26-year-old, but are yet to convince him to join them. MEN's report added that Dembele, who has only a year left on his contract at Lyon, will only move to a team he deems to be the 'right club.'

Manchester United's interest in the Frenchman seems to have made it back into the news due to Erik ten Hag's desperation to add a new striker this summer. The Red Devils have been linked with Marko Arnautovic, Benjamin Sesko, and most recently, Jamie Vardy and Alvaro Morata.

However, none of the aforementioned players are close to walking through the doors at Old Trafford.

Dembele seems to be the latest addition to that list. The forward enjoyed a fruitful 2021-22 season for Lyon, netting 22 goals and laying out five assists in 36 matches across competitions. Overall, he has recorded 67 goals and 18 assists in 147 matches for the French club.

Manchester United have scored just once in two Premier League matches this season

Manchester United's search for a striker isn't without good reason. Ten Hag's men have scored just once across their first two official fixtures of the season and that strike was an own goal.

They suffered a 2-1 reverse against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Matchday 1 of the new Premier League season. The Red Devils were then battered 4-0 in their second game of the league season away to Brentford.

In those matches, United have taken a combined 34 shots, but have registered just nine on target. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who started both games on the wings, have made close to no impact. Cristiano Ronaldo has been starved of service while the experiment to play Christian Eriksen as a false nine was shelved after the match against Brighton.

Anthony Martial's return to fitness could alleviate some of their troubles. However, the Frenchman, despite a goal-laden pre-season, has never been a consistent goalscorer throughout his time with Manchester United.

With a little more than two weeks left in the summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see if United can bring in an out-and-out goalscorer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee