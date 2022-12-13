Manchester United considering move to sign 25-year-old Spain international: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Spain international goalkeeper Unai Simon to replace his compatriot David de Gea.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Manchester United and Aston Villa are both looking to sign the Athletic Bilbao shot-topper.

Unai Simon established himself as the first-choice keeper for Spain under Luis Enrique ahead of several top options, including De Gea.

The Athletic Bilbao No.1 has been the first-choice keeper for La Furia Rojas in two major tournaments so far.

He has caught the eye with his exploits between the sticks in the UEFA European Championship 2020 and the FIFA World Cup 2022. He played four games, making six saves and conceding only three goals. He also kept two cleansheets in the premier competition in Qatar.

Manchester United could be seeking a new No.1 with David de Gea's future at the club pretty much up in the air. The Spaniard has his current deal expiring at the end of the season and there has been very little progress in negotiations between the two parties.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Since the 20/21 Europa League final, when David De Gea changed his penalty saving technique, he has saved 28.6% of his penalties faced. Since that time Unai Simon has saved 12.5% of his penalties faced.



If I speak. 🤫 Since the 20/21 Europa League final, when David De Gea changed his penalty saving technique, he has saved 28.6% of his penalties faced. Since that time Unai Simon has saved 12.5% of his penalties faced.If I speak. 🤫 https://t.co/89jc1KmlDt

While the Red Devils have a unilateral option to extend De Gea's deal for a further year, a summer exit could well be on the cards.

De Gea has been solid under new United manager Erik ten Hag so far, but he is far from the kind of keeper the Dutchman favors.

The four-time Manchester United Players' Player of the Year is an orthodox goalkeeper and is not the most comfortable with his feet.

Simon, on the other hand, is more of a sweeper keeper and could be more effective in Ten Hag's system.

Athletic Bilbao are said to be happy to cash in on Simon and have already identified former keeper Kepa Arrizzabalaga as Simon’s replacement.

Premier League side Aston Villa are also chasing Simon's signature with new manager Unai Emery not on good terms with Emiliano Martinez. The Spanish manager has reportedly requested the Villa hierarchy to make a move for Simon to replace the Argentina keeper.

Manchester United are interested in signing USA international who impressed at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing USA captain Tyler Adams following his impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Red Devils have been hugely impressed with the combative midfielder and are reportedly looking to raid their rivals Leeds United.

Tyler Adams @tyler_adams14 🤍 What a ride. So honored to be a part of such an amazing team, these boys are something special. Came up short, but the work continues to show the world what we are made of. Thank you everyone for the support in the past weeks it’s meant everything to us. We’ll be back. What a ride. So honored to be a part of such an amazing team, these boys are something special. Came up short, but the work continues to show the world what we are made of. Thank you everyone for the support in the past weeks it’s meant everything to us. We’ll be back. ❤️🤍💙 https://t.co/XFESejl6On

Adams played every minute of the USA's FIFA World Cup campaign as they advanced from the group stage undefeated before losing to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. He made four crucial interceptions, seven areal duels, 11 tackles and six blocks throughout the tournament.

The midfielder made his £17 million switch to Leeds United from RB Leipzig in the summer and has settled in seamlessly at Elland Road.

He has been almost ever-present in Jesse Marsch’s starting XI having missed just one Premier League game, that too with an injury. Adams has made 52 tackles, 16 interceptions, 11 clearances, and have won 75 duels in 13 appearances so far in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes