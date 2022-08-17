Manchester United considering Real Madrid star as Adrien Rabiot deal threatens to fall through due to wage demands: Reports

Manchester United are considering a move for Real Madrid star Casemiro as the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of collpasing, as per The Athletic.

Rabiot has been one of United's midfield targets with the club having had issues in signing Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong.

A broad agreement was reached with Juventus for the Frenchman to join the club but personal terms have proven problematic.

Rabiot is demanding wages of which the Red Devils feel is too much and the player has reservations over joining a club not playing in the Champions League.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Adrien Rabiot to Man Utd now highly unlikely. Gap in wage offer/expectation mean move not happening as things stand. Live talks over other options such as Casemiro. De Jong improbable but theathletic.com/3512766/2022/0… Adrien Rabiot to Man Utd now highly unlikely. Gap in wage offer/expectation mean move not happening as things stand. Live talks over other options such as Casemiro. De Jong improbable but #MUFC hope to get a top midfielder before deadline @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Adrien Rabiot to Man Utd now highly unlikely. Gap in wage offer/expectation mean move not happening as things stand. Live talks over other options such as Casemiro. De Jong improbable but #MUFC hope to get a top midfielder before deadline @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3512766/2022/0…

United appeared to be prepared to make Rabiot one of the side's top earners alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

However, Rabiot's mother Veronique who acts as a his representative, demanded a more expensive deal with the player out of contract next summer.

As a result, Manchester United appear to be turning their attention elsewhere and a move for Real Madrid star Casemiro has been touted.

The 13-time Premier League winners remain confident of adding an elite midfielder to their side before the window slams shut on August 31.

Casemiro certainly fits the bill given he has won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles during his career.

The arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni at Real Madrid has put his place in Carlo Ancelotti's XI at risk.

The Brazilian's potential move would be vital for Erik ten Hag's side who have started the season off in woeful fashion.

The Dutch tactician has overseen two defeats, losing 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford and then being thrashed 4-0 by Brentford at the Gtech community Stadium.

Manchester United running out of ideas with eyes on Real Madrid star Casemiro

United's transfer activity has been worrying

Manchester United's summer transfer window is bordering on embarrassment, having pursued De Jong for the majority of it.

The former Ajax star who previously played under Ten Hags does not seem keen on a move to Old Trafford.

United are in stark need of midfield reinforcements following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic earlier this summer.

The Red Devils have had plenty of time to hatch a plan to replace the duo and yet the much-criticised midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Fred remains first-choice.

With just 15 days left in the summer transfer window, only Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have arrived at the club thus far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett