Manchester United considering staggering €130m bid to sign Real Madrid superstar: Reports

Manchester United are looking to spend around €130 million to sign midfielder Eduardo Camacinga from Real Madrid, according to El Nacional. Since joining Los Blancos last season, Camavinga has established himself as one of the most highly touted prospects in world football.

The youngster has made 79 appearances for the club so far in his career. including 39 this term. He is considered to have a bright future at the club.

With the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the tail ends of their careers, Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their midfield. Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has reportedly emerged as a primary target for the Spanish giants. However, it would cost around €150 million to sign Bellingham.

Los Blancos might look to sell Camavinga to raise that sum. Manchester United are interested in the player as well, according to the aforementioned report.

Real Madrid are not expected to accept a bid of less than €130 million for the Frenchman. He is under contract with the Spanish club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Manchester United signed midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer

Real Madrid v Manchester United: UEFA Super Cup

Manchester United played a masterstroke during the summer transfer window when they bought Casemiro from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has proved to be a crucial player for the Red Devils since his summer arrival. He has made 37 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

Casemiro, however, was criticized for his performance as the Red Devils were smashed by a scoreline of 7-0 at the hands of Liverpool. Speaking about Casemiro, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said (via Sky Sports):

"It really stood out for me yesterday because I think he's been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, He has completely turned United's season around, but he was very, very poor yesterday... Early on, I could see he was just not at the races. He actually gave away with five of his first six passes."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This is so heartwarming 🥰



Wait for Casemiro!



(via patrickbarden93/IG) This is so heartwarming 🥰Wait for Casemiro!(via patrickbarden93/IG) https://t.co/OxUZ8IjGqn

United are currently third in the Premier League table with 29 points on the board after 25 matches.

Poll : 0 votes