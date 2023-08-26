Manchester United contact Chelsea to sign defender on potential loan deal: Fabrizio Romano 

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Chelsea over the possibility of signing Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella on loan this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are currently in dire need of a left-back, following the injuries suffered by the duo of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Both players are currently out injured, and could be sidelined for a couple of weeks, if not months, thus leaving head coach Erik ten Hag with no option at left-back.

With days left to the end of the summer transfer window, Manchester United could now be forced into looking for a left-back to bloster their squad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United currently have a list of three left-back options they could target before the transfer window shuts.

One of them is Chelsea defender Cucurella, who is yet to play a single minute of football action for the Blues, in the ongoing 2023-24 football campaign.

The 24-year-old Spanish defender has fallen down the pecking order of the left-backs at the club, with the duo of Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen currently ahead of Cucurella.

Contacts are currently ongoing between United and Chelsea over the possibility of having Cucurella move to Old Trafford on loan. The Red Devils are believed to be keen on getting a not-too expensive option to occupy the vacant left-back position.

It will be interesting to see if United will succeed in their attempt to land Cucurella from Chelsea this summer. He could as well become the second Blues player to make a switch to Old Trafford this summer, after Mason Mount joined the Red Devils for £60 million.

Erik ten Hag gives update on Manchester United injury situation

The Red Devils are gradually beginning to encounter injury challenges in their squad with a couple of first-team players currently sidelined due to injury.

The trio of Mount, Malacia and Shaw are all out due to injury and could be unavailable for Manchester United for quite some time.

Speaking ahead of his side's PL game against Nottingham Forest, which they went on to win by 3-2, ten Hag shared an update on the three injured first-team stars. In his words, via [Daily Mail],

"Luke will be longer than Mason. It’ll also take a few weeks before Tyrell will be back. Definitely we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that. You hope to avoid this scenario but if it happens you have to be ready for it.’