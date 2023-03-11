Manchester United in contract talks with defender wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Real Madrid and Barcelona target Diogo Dalot regarding a new contract.

As reported by talkSPORT, the Portugal international looks likely to commit his future at Old Trafford having established himself as a key player at the club.

Dalot has been heavily linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid over the last few months with his future at Manchester United seemingly up in the air.

The Portuguese full-back previously had his contract with the Red Devils expiring in the summer of 2023.

However, the Premier League giants triggered an option to extend his deal until 2024 and are now thought to be looking to tie Dalot down with a new long-term deal.

Dalot joined Manchester United from FC Porto back in the summer of 2018 but initially struggled for first-team opportunities and was even shipped out on loan once.

The Portugal international gained more prominence last season after Ralf Rangnick took over at the club from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Diogo Dalot @DalotDiogo

Take me home, United Road

To the place, I belong

To Old Trafford, to see United…



Unbelievable feeling to lift my first trophy for this club 🤩

Thank you reds for staying by our side no matter what! We will fight to bring this club back to where it belongs Take me homeTake me home, United RoadTo the place, I belongTo Old Trafford, to see United…Unbelievable feeling to lift my first trophy for this club 🤩Thank you reds for staying by our side no matter what! We will fight to bring this club back to where it belongs Take me home Take me home, United Road To the place, I belong To Old Trafford, to see United… ❤️Unbelievable feeling to lift my first trophy for this club 🤩Thank you reds for staying by our side no matter what! We will fight to bring this club back to where it belongs ❤️ https://t.co/wNiGjvYiUG

The full-back has remained the first-choice right-back under Erik ten Hag as well, although his contract situation has seen him attract interest from a host of clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Dalot has started 29 games for Manchester United across competitions this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

The dynamic full-back made it abundantly clear earlier this season that he is happy at Old Trafford despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. He said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“We are in a position to say that we are negotiating and seeing how both parties will benefit. But it is no secret that I am happy to be here, so we will see how things go.

“I love this club and I love to play for this club. Progressively we are in a good direction as a team. For me, this is the most important part and hopefully individually I can continue to help the team as I am doing.”

Real Madrid strongly considering Manchester United's summer target

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane if Karim Benzema doesn't renew his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kane is widely regarded as one of the best and most complete strikers in world football but is yet to win a trophy in his club career.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid are strongly considering Harry Kane as a target this summer if Karim Benzema doesn't renew his contract. #rmalive | Real Madrid are strongly considering Harry Kane as a target this summer if Karim Benzema doesn't renew his contract. @libertaddigital 🚨| Real Madrid are strongly considering Harry Kane as a target this summer if Karim Benzema doesn't renew his contract. @libertaddigital #rmalive https://t.co/DMQvIDmJOg

With his contract set to run out in 2024, Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs, especially with Manchester United.

The England skipper has scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 37 games this campaign across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes