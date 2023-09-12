Manchester United not convinced by Andre Onana, consider 22-year-old goalkeeper as potential signing – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been unimpressed with Andre Onana's recent outings. As a result, they have identified Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential signing in January next year.

The Red Devils signed Onana from Inter Milan in a switch worth up to £47 million, ending their pursuit for a sweeper keeper earlier this July. They tied down the ex-Ajax man to a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

However, the 34-cap Cameroon international has endured a nervy start to his new chapter in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He has registered just one clean sheet in four games, conceding seven in the process.

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United have earmarked Mamardashvili as a potential signing in the upcoming winter transfer window. They are said to be not convinced with Onana as their first-choice goalkeeper and are keen to splash £22 million on the Georgian.

Valencia's top brass, headed by owner Peter Lim, have confirmed that they will be open to entertaining bids for their shot-stopper to make their club profitable. They were approached by Real Madrid for the 22-year-old past summer, but a potential deal failed to materialize.

Apart from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be keeping close tabs on Mamardashvili. They snapped up Guglielmo Vicario for an initial sum of £17 million from Empoli to replace veteran Hugo Lloris in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Mamardashvili, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, joined his current club from Dinamo Tbilisi on a loan deal in 2021. He secured a permanent switch to them for £750,000 in the winter of 2022.

So far, Mamardashvili has made 67 overall appearances for Valencia. He has kept 19 clean sheets and conceded 75 goals along the way.

Valencia keen to rope in former Manchester United star David de Gea on Bosman move

According to Todofichajes, Valencia have expressed a serious interest in snapping up former Manchester United star David de Gea on a free transfer. However, they are aware that they first need to find a suitor for Giorgi Mamardashvili to add the 32-year-old in their squad.

De Gea, who spent 12 years at Manchester United before being released in June, is said to have received a contract offer from AS Roma in the past few weeks. But, the Spaniard is hoping to return to his homeland.

A right-footed agile shot-stopper, the 45-cap Spain international secured a move to the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid for around £18 million in 2011. He helped them lift eight trophies, including one Premier League.