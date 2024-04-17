Manchester United courting Real Madrid target viewed as ideal Kobbie Mainoo partner: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking at Leeds United starlet Archie Gray as Kobbie Mainoo's long-term midfielder partner but there are several stumbling blocks including Real Madrid's interest.

Academy Scoop (via mufcMPB) reports that the Red Devils hold a long-term interest in Gray. The English midfielder's stock has grown in the EFL Championship amid a stellar run of performances this season.

Gray, 18, has shone with one goal and two assists in 46 games across competitions. His breakout season holds comparisons to Mainoo, 18, who has become a regular starter for Manchester United.

The Red Devils view the two-cap England U21 international as a 'complimentary profile to partner Mainoo'. The Durham-born youngster has quick feet, excellent dribbling skills, and a fine passer. He can play at right-back, and in central, defensive, and attacking midfield.

David James gave a glowing verdict of Gray after he netted on international duty with England's U21s. The former Premier League goalkeeper said (via Yorkshire Evening Post):

"As we've seen in Premier League footballers, as we've seen in international football, if you've got that versatility [you can succeed]. John Stones is probably the best example at the moment as a senior player, and Archie Gray is following that mould. He's been fantastic for Leeds this season and hopefully for him, his future is in a senior England squad playing in one of many different positions."

Manchester United are hot on Gray's tail but they could run into two major issues if they were to pursue him. The versatile midfielder's family have close ties to Leeds who hold a fierce rivalry with the Red Devils.

Moreover, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich are keeping tabs. Those two European powerhouses will almost certainly be able to guarantee Gray UEFA Champions League football while that looks unlikely for Erik ten Hag's side.

Real Madrid's reported interest in Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo is dismissed

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti appears to be a fan of Kobbie Mainoo.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has downplayed speculation that Manchester United could lose Mainoo to Real Madrid. Reports emerged this week that Los Blancos were interested in the two-cap England international.

However, Romano suggested that Mainoo sees his future at Old Trafford and wants to stay with the Red Devils. The Italian journalist told Men in Blazers that INEOS view the English wonderkid as one of the poster boys of their new project:

"It’s crucial for INEOS to have Kobbie Mainoo as one of the faces of the new project. He is younger, he is a Manchester United product. He is really happy at Manchester United because he has the chance to play every single game."

Mainoo has excelled this season with three goals and two assists in 24 games across competitions.The Red Devils look set to reward his incredible season with a new contract:

"Conversations [over a new deal] have been going on since February. I can confirm that United want to extend his contract."

Mainoo would have a stacked pool of world-class midfielders to contend with if he headed to Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has the likes of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga to choose from.

