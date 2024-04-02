Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among clubs keeping tabs on Championship teenager - Reports

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly jostling to snap up promising Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray.

The 17-year-old central midfielder has grabbed eyeballs with a series of eye-catching performances in the middle of the park for the Championship side. Gray has played a key role in Leeds' quest to return to the Premier League, bagging a goal and two assists in 43 games across competitions this season, starting 39 times.

All three of his goal contributions have come in the Championship, where Daniel Farke's side trail leaders Ipswich Town by a point with four games to go. Despite being contracted with the Whites till 2028, Gray has been scouted by Los Blancos and Bayern.

As per HITC, both European giants are long-term admirers of the teenager. Having extended Gray's deal in 2023, Leeds are not interested in parting ways with their prized asset, who was also scouted by Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United before he penned the extension.

Interestingly, Archie Gray is a third-generation Leeds player, with his father Andy Gray, grandfather Frank Gray and great uncle Eddie Gray having turned up for the club.

What's next for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have had contrasting seasons. While Los Blancos are eight points clear atop La Liga with as many games remaining, Bayern trail runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 13 points with seven games to go.

Both sides faltered in their respective domestic cups but have reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. While Madrid take on holders Manchester City in a rematch of last year's semifinal, Bayern take on Arsenal.

The two teams endured contrasting fortunes at the weekend, with Bayern losing 2-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund in the league, while Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid saw off Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home in La Liga.

Los Blancos next entertain City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 9, while Bayern Munich travel to Heidenheim in the league on Saturday (April 6), hoping to delay Leverkusen's coronation.

