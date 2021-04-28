Manchester United create a five-man center-back shortlist - Reports

Manchester United have made a stunning 5-man list as they are keen on signing a center-back this summer. The Red Devils reportedly have Pau Torres, Ben White, Jules Kounde, Edmond Tapsoba, and Sergio Ramos on their radar after Raphael Varane refused to reveal his future.

As per a report in Daily Star, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to sign a defender in the summer. The manager is not happy with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly being his only options after club captain Harry Maguire.

Manchester United extended the contract of Eric Bailly last week and are now working on getting more defenders. They are looking to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next season after closing the gap on Manchester City this season.

Raphael Varane talks amid Manchester United links

Raphael Varane has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer as his contract expires next summer. He has refused to talk about his future but has hinted that he could be leaving the club in the summer.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Raphael Varane despite interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Talking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Chelsea, Varane said:

"My future is clear; I am focused on the end of the season. We are in an intense moment, and all our focus is on the matches we have ahead. The message to the fans is that I am 100 per cent committed to the team. We have challenges that encourage us a lot. I am focused on giving everything on the field."

Florentino Perez has also hinted at the defender's future being away from the club.

"If players don't want to stay at Madrid they can leave," Perez said on Varane.

Manchester United are expected to fight for the Frenchman until the very end but have backup plans ready in case he opts against joining them.