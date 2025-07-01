Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr keen on signing 29-year-old PSG star: Reports

Manchester United could lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for the services of Fabian Ruiz, according to Foot Mercato. The Spanish midfielder has been on fire of late and helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the treble this season.

Ruiz has registered six goals and 11 assists from 58 games this campaign for the Parisians, 43 of which were starts. The 29-year-old is a key part of Luis Enrique's three-man midfield, alongside Vitinha and Joao Neves.

His efforts have already earned him admirers across the globe, with Manchester United and Al-Nassr among the clubs eyeing him with interest. The Red Devils are looking for a new midfielder to replace Christian Eriksen, who has left the club this summer.

The Premier League giants are looking to get back to their best after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, where they finished 15th in the league. Manchester United have turned to Fabian Ruiz to address their midfield.

However, Al-Nassr are ready to ruin their plans. The Saudi Pro League club recently tied Cristiano Ronaldo down to an extension and are now working to improve their squad.

Al-Nassr now wish to add more quality to the middle of the park after missing out on the league once again last season. Fabian Ruiz has been identified as a candidate for the job.

The report, though, adds that PSG are unlikely to entertain any offer for the Spaniard, who is indispensable to their plans. Ruiz is under contract until 2027, and the Parisians could even opt to tie him down to an extension to ward off his suitors.

How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won with Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo won nine trophies with Manchester United in his career. The Portuguese superstar initially joined the Premier League giants in the summer of 2003 from Sporting as a teenager.

At Old Trafford, Ronaldo picked up the tricks of the trade from Sir Alex Ferguson, who nurtured him into one of the best players in the world. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent six seasons under the fiery Scot, winning the Premier League thrice.

Cristiano Ronaldo also won the Champions League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the Community Shield, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Red Devils. He left in 2009 to join Real Madrid, before moving to Juventus in 2018. The 40-year-old rejoined Manchester United in 2021, but left under unceremonious circumstances to join Al-Nassr in December the following year.

