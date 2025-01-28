Manchester United on the cusp of €37.5m completing move for first signing of January window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Danish prodigy Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. The transfer, if completed, will be their first of the January 2025 transfer window.

Dorgu joined I Giallorossi from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2023 for a reported €200k transfer fee. The Danish youngster is known for his penchant for running with the ball and beating opposition defenders with his searing pace. Although he previously played as a right winger, Dorgu has transitioned into a full-fledged left-back.

As per a report by Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United, and Lecce are on the cusp of finalizing the paperwork for Dorgu's move to Old Trafford. The agreement is reportedly worth $30 million plus $7.5 million in bonuses.

Manchester United have had their defensive woes throughout the season and are groveling at 12th in the Premier League table with 29 points in 23 games. At the left-back position, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled because of their lack of form and incessant injury concerns.

Lecce had previously rejected Manchester United's initial bid of £21 million (plus £4 million in bonuses) for the Dorgu. However, the Danish youngster now looks set to join his new teammates at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has told Tyrell Malacia that he can leave Manchester United in the January transfer window: Reports

As per a report by Metro, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has asked Tyrell Malacia to leave the club on loan in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old will likely leave on a six-month loan deal that will see him play elsewhere till the end of this season.

Tyrell Malacia joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 from Feyenoord for a reported transfer fee of €15 million. He enjoyed a successful debut season, playing 39 games across competitions for United and helping them win the EFL Cup.

However, the Dutch left-back's life at United has been riddled with injuries. In July 2023, he suffered a horrible knee injury that sidelined him for a whopping 500 days. After missing 70 games for the Red Devils, Malacia made his comeback in November 2024. However, he has had just five starts this season and has played merely 316 minutes.

If Tyrell Malacia leaves, Luke Shaw would be the only senior left-back in the side. However, the Englishman is also prone to injuries and has clocked just 98 minutes this season. Therefore, the signing of Patrick Dorgu has become a crucial step for United to improve their chances of climbing up the table and aiming to play European football next season.

