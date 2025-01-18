Ruben Amorim tells 25-year-old Manchester United that can leave club in January transfer window: Reports 

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly decided to let Tyrell Malacia leave on loan in January. As reported by Metro, the 25-year-old has been allowed to leave on a six-month loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Malacia's time at Old Trafford has been hampered with serious knee injury that has seen him miss 70 games for the Red Devils. The Dutch left-back joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 as Erik ten Hag's first signing at the club.

The left-back had a solid debut season following his £13 million move from Feyenoord. He made 39 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season helping them clinch the EFL Cup.

However, he suffered a horrible knee injury at the end of the 2022-23 season that ruled him out for 500 days. He only returned to action in November 2024 and has made just five appearances this season.

Ruben Amorim reportedly sees no future for the Dutchman in his plans for the future. He has therefore been allowed to secure a loan move this month and has reportedly attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Letting Malacia depart on loan would mean the Red Devils would have only one senior left-back in their ranks in Luke Shaw. The Englishman has also had his fair share of injury problems in the last few years.

Manchester United suffer major blow in pursuit of Ligue 1 star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) full-back Nuno Mendes has reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign for Manchester United. As claimed by L'Equippe via GetFootballNewsFrance, the Portugal international has rejected a move to Old Trafford.

Mendes has entered the final 18 months of his deal at the Parc des Princes and is yet to pen a new deal. The young full-back has been a key player for the Parisians since initially joining on loan from Sporting CP in 2021 before joining permanently a year later.

The Portugal international previously played under Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP making 47 appearances under the now-Manchester United boss. He has made 102 appearances for PSG thus far scoring five goals and providing 13 assists.

Mendes has played 19 times for PSG this season contributing with two goals and two assists. He has won six trophies with the French capital club so far while being capped 33 times for Portugal.

