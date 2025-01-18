Manchester United dealt blow in race to sign 22-year-old Ligue 1 star as Ruben Amorim seeks reinforcements: Reports

Nuno Mendes is all set to turn down a move to Manchester United in favor of staying with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to L'Equippe (via GetFootballNewsFrance). The Portuguese left-back has entered the final 18 months of his contract with the Parisians and is yet to sign a new deal.

Mendes has been a key figure for the Parisians in recent seasons and has two goals and two assists from 19 games across competitions this year. His efforts have already turned heads at Old Trafford, with manager Ruben Amorim looking for a new left-back.

Luke Shaw has already missed over 30 games for club and country this season and his absence have hurt the Red Devils. Manchester United also have Tyrell Malacia for the position but are looking for an upgrade to suit Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

The Portuguese head coach has apparently set his sights on his countryman for the job. Mendes broke into the scenes under Amorim at Sporting before moving to PSG in 2022. The Red Devils were looking to reunite the pair at Old Trafford this year. However, it now appears that Mendes has decided to continue his stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

It has been reported that Parisians manager Luis Enrique played a key role in convincing the Portuguese against an exit. He is now expected to sign a new deal and end any speculation regarding his future. Manchester United, as such, may have to turn to alternate targets.

When are Manchester United back in action?

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, January 19. Ruben Amorim's team will come into the game on a run of two wins and a draw in their last three games across competitions.

The Red Devils have blown hot and cold under their Portuguese head coach this season. Manchester United secured an impressive 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the league earlier this month.

They followed it up with a 5-3 win over Arsenal - via penalties - in the third round of the FA Cup. It briefly appeared that the team was finally finding its feet under Amorim. However, the Red Devils toiled against bottom-placed Southampton earlier this week and had to rely on a late Amad Diallo hat-trick to secure a 3-1 win.

As such, fans will be skeptical ahead of the game against the Seagulls. Brighton are ninth in the table after 21 games while Amorim's team are 12th.

