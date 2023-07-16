Manchester United dealt blow as PL rivals deemed favorites to land transfer target - Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow as Newcastle United are currently in the lead to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer, according to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

Disasi has caught the eye of many after an impressive 2022-23 campaign. He was part of France's squad that reached the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 25-year-old also flourished for Ligue 1 side Monaco, making 49 appearances in all competitions, helping keep 10 clean sheets and scoring six goals.

The France international is extremely versatile and can be deployed as both a centre-back and right-back. With his best years still to come, this transfer would provide great depth for Manchester United. It comes as no surprise to learn that Disasi has reportedly been on the club's radar since March.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Newcastle have started negotiations with Monaco over a possible deal and have also held discussions with Disasi's agent. The United Stand tweeted an update:

"Newcastle are currently in the lead for Axel Disasi, following talks with the player. #mufc are exploring a deal, however they will need to sell players first, with Harry Maguire’s future being a key factor in this."

The Red Devils' financial situation means they must sell players in order to make more signings. Harry Maguire has fallen out of the pecking order and his sale could generate enough funds to pursue Disasi. But the England international reportedly wants to stay at the club and fight for his place next season.

Having already missed out on signing Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich, this would be a massive blow to Manchester United. Disasi would be a quality signing for Newcastle, strengthening a Premier League rival. As it stands though, the Red Devils will be helpless unless they find a way to quickly offload Maguire.

Axel Disasi would reportedly cost both clubs €40 million.

West Ham set to launch bid for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire - Reports

According to the Daily Telegraph, West Ham United are planning on making a bid for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire over the coming days.

The Hammers recently sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million. David Moyes is allegedly keen on making use of these funds to upgrade his defence. The club have identified Maguire as a top transfer target and plan on testing his resolve soon.

The 30-year-old's Old Trafford career appears to be over with reports claiming that Erik ten Hag won't be counting on his services next season. Maguire only made 16 appearances in the Premier League last season with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof all ahead of him in the pecking order.

West Ham currently only want to sign Maguire on a loan deal. But as it stands the Manchester United skipper has no intentions of leaving the club.