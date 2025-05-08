Manchester United dealt blow as transfer target keen on summer move to Arsenal: Reports

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal over their Premier League rivals Manchester United. Gyokeres is said to be a target for both the English clubs as they look to bolster their attack this summer.

As per a report in the Telegraph, Gyokeres is interested in moving to the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. The Swedish attacker, notably, prefers a move to the Gunners over a reunion with Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea were also said to be keeping tabs on the forward, while Newcastle United were also linked with him. But as per the aforementioned report, he is keen on a move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres spoke to the media in April this year and seemingly left the doors open for an exit from Sporting CP. He said (via talkSPORT):

"I can’t say anything about that. No one can predict what will happen, we enjoy the moment."

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is said to be leading their chase of Gyokeres this summer. He joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid this year.

Manchester United, meanwhile, see the striker as an improvement on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. The Gunners, on the other hand, only have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at the position, with both also struggling with injuries.

Gyokeres reportedly has a €100 million release clause but Sporting CP are ready to let him leave for cheaper. The reports suggest the Portuguese side want €70 million for the striker this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres was urged to snub Manchester United for Arsenal by Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit spoke to Gambling Zone earlier this season and claimed that it did not make sense for Viktor Gyokeres to join Manchester United over Arsenal. He believed that the striker would do well under Mikel Arteta and said (via Football London):

"Why would Viktor Gyokeres look at both situations at Arsenal and Manchester United and choose to join United? I know his former manager is there, but there's nothing much going for United as they already have [Rasmus] Hojlund, [Joshua] Zirkzee and [Marcus] Rashford in that position.

"Arsenal is a much more attractive proposition for him, especially as Havertz does not seem like an out and out number nine and Gabriel Jesus isn't really performing. Gyokeres should really consider Arsenal as I think he could be their final missing piece of the jigsaw for Mikel Arteta. I love the way he plays far away from goal and his hold up play, it's something he could really add to Arsenal."

Gyokeres has scored 38 goals this season in the Portuguese league, while assisting six times. He has six more goals in the UEFA Champions League, and four each in Taca da Liga and Taca de Portugal.

