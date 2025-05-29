Manchester United dealt blow as transfer target prefers move to Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a transfer blow as striker target Liam Delap has expressed his preference for a move to Chelsea, as per reports. The England U-21 international has been pursued by several leading Premier League sides following his side's relegation after an impressive season with Ipswich Town.

According to The Athletic, Delap has informed the trio of Manchester United, Everton, and Newcastle United of his desire to join Chelsea. Nottingham Forest and Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan have also learned of the striker's preference for a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Liam Delap cost Ipswich Town just £20 million last summer as he joined on a permanent deal from Manchester City. The 22-year-old scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for the Tractor Boys in his first top-flight campaign, leading to widespread interest.

Delap's relegation release clause of £30 million also made him a very attractive target for clubs amid PSR worries in English football. He will now look to move to Chelsea, where he has the likes of Enzo Maresca, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and executive Joe Shields as familiar faces from his Manchester City days.

The Blues are prepared to trigger his £30 million release clause and will take the next steps to snap up the promising youngster. They intend to complete most of their business before the commencement of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in mid-June and will be pleased to get this out of the way.

Manchester United will turn their attention to other targets for the striker position after reaching an agreement for the transfer of Matheus Cunha. The Red Devils are eager to strengthen their frontline after both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress this season.

Manchester United loanee on target for Chelsea in Conference League final

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho signed off on his loan spell with Chelsea with a fine effort in their UEFA Europa Conference League final against Real Betis. The Englishman, whose future remains up in the air, came off the bench to score as the Blues won 4-1.

Sancho was named on the bench for the Blues in the final before being introduced in the second period. The 24-year-old curled home an effort in the 83rd minute after being found by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to make it 3-1 to the Blues, ripping off his shirt in celebration.

Chelsea will hold internal talks to determine whether they intend to take up their £25 million obligation to buy the forward or pay £5 million and send him back to Old Trafford. The former Borussia Dortmund man managed five goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season.

