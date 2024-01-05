Manchester United dealt blow as transfer target unlikely to leave current club in January - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt with a major blow in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko. The Belgian forward is reluctant to leave the Dutch side in the winter transfer market and join United, as per Metro (via Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad).

Johan Bakayoko has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League in recent months. As per the same report, Liverpool and Brentford were keen on signing the young Belgian in the summer and the Bees even made a club club-record £38.5 million offer, only to be rejected by the youngster.

According to Metro, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have now joined the race to sign him. However, Bakayoko is said to be happy with his development at Eindhoven.

Bakayoko has been a key player for PSV in this campaign, with the Dutch side comfortably leading the Eredivisie by a 10-point margin. He has registered three goals and eight assists to his name in 16 league appearances this season.

Turning down United in January will also Bakayoko to continue playing in the Champions League, where PSV will Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

Since joining PSV in 2019 from Belgian side Anderlecht, Bakayoko has made 64 appearances for the club scoring 11 goals and providing 18 assists. He has also been capped nine times for Belgium.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opens up on Jadon Sancho's future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag offered a blunt responce when asked about the future of Jadon Sancho. The England international has not featured for the Red Devils since September 3, 2023 following a fallout with Ten Hag.

Recent reports suggested that Sancho could be on his way back to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season. However, Erik ten Hag has claimed that there is no update on the 23-year-old's future.

Speaking to the media ahead of their FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic, the Manchester United manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I can't say anything about that. We have to wait and see how things are going. When we have news, we will tell you. I can't say anything about this subject because there is no news."

Sancho has failed to deliver at Manchester United following his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for a reported fee of £73 million. The winger has just 12 goals and six assists to his name in 82 appearance.