Manchester United dealt crushing injury blow ahead of FA Cup clash against Fulham: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a major injury blow ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham today (March 19).

As reported by Express Sport (via @PlanetFaz), the Red Devils are set to miss defender Raphael Varane against the Cottagers due to an injury.

Varane has been a key player for Manchester United this season having forged a strong defensive partnership with Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been able to bring the most out of the elegant World Cup-winning defender, who did not enjoy the best debut season at Old Trafford.

Varane was on the bench for Manchester United in midweek as they secured a 1-0 win over Real Betis to reach the last eight of the UEFA Europa League.

It was initially believed that the Frenchman was rested as Ten Hag did not mention any injuries in his press conference. However, Varane's absence against Fulham could mean a major blow for the 20-time champions of England.

The former Real Madrid man has played 27 across competitions for Manchester United this campaign and has looked at his absolute best.

However, with Varane now set to be out with injury, skipper Harry Maguire could start at the heart of the defense alongside Martinez.

The Englishman has gone out of favor at Old Trafford under Ten Hag. He has started just 11 games across competitions this season while coming on from the bench on 12 occasions.

Manchester United star told to rejoin former club

Television pundit Frank McAvennie has urged Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to rejoin Leicester City.

The England international has struggled for playing time this season under Ten Hag at Old Trafford following the Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford last summer.

Frank McAvennie has claimed that Maguire could move back to Leicester City, where he impressed at the heart of the defense before moving to United.

The former West Ham United striker also believes that the Englishman will be able revive his career if he moves back to the King Power Stadium. McAvennie told Football Insider:

"He might go back to Leicester. They could do with him and they will get him at half price as well. He was a star there, he really shone. He has got to play. Sometimes at big clubs like Man United, the jersey is too big for players. That is no disrespect to Harry but if he goes back to Leicester he can see his career out."

He added:

"You see him for England and he is decent, so it is a weird one. He will need to leave because he is not getting a game. It is alright being the captain but not if you do not get any game time. I think going back to Leicester would be a good fit."

Maguire hasn't been able to live up to his massive price tag of £80 million at Manchester United since his move in 2019. He has made 167 appearances for the Red Devils.

Poll : 0 votes