Manchester United dealt massive blow in race to sign 26-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Athletic Club de Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

This is as per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, which claim the Spaniard has expressed his desire to continue at the San Mames for the foreseeable future.

Simon has reportedly rejected offers from Saudi Arabia, as well as potential moves to Manchester United and Bayern Munich. However, considering his quality, it will come as no surprise if teams enter a bidding war to acquire the custodian.

Unai Simon is an Athletic Club academy product and has made 174 appearances for the senior team, keeping 54 clean sheets in the process. This season, he has already kept six clean sheets in 15 La Liga appearances.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in somewhat of a goalkeeping dilemma. First choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has conceded the most goals in the Champions League group stages so far (14), but has also kept the joint-most clean sheets in the Premier League (5) alongside Newcastle's Nick Pope and Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone.

Erik ten Hag is in need of stability first and foremost, and Unai Simon has proven to be a cool customer between the sticks. Considering he is only 26, which is fairly young for a 'keeper, the Red Devils could come in with a big offer to tempt Athletic Club to soften their stance on their player.

Manchester United will need to be on their toes to ensure qualification into next season's Champions League, which could ultimately prove to be the deciding factor in a possible move for Unai Simon.

Manchester United's poor away record against PL's top 8 teams continues

Manchester United's away-day woes against teams around or above them in the table continue after their defeat to Newcastle United.

This result marks 13 games since the Red Devils last won an away game against a team starting the day in the top eight. That was against Tottenham Hotspur under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Since then, they have drawn three and lost 10 such games in a worrying run.

Should Erik ten Hag have hopes of winning silverware to replicate last season's Carabao Cup success, he will need to address the team's issues with utmost urgency.

Whether it is a tactical change or a wholesale change in personnel, only time will tell.