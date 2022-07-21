Manchester United dealt massive blow in race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong: Reports

Barcelona will reportedly not be forced to sell Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong this summer should the club "activate a third lever."

According to SPORT, the Catalonian giants have already activated two levers. This means that they will sign a deal to transfer 15% of their television rights for 25 years for €320-330 million.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



A deep dive into Barça's finances by How can Barcelona, a club reportedly €1.3 billion in debt, continue to sign players, renew contracts and chase stars like Robert Lewandowski? 🤔A deep dive into Barça's finances by @sidlowe ✍️ es.pn/3PmjxYp How can Barcelona, a club reportedly €1.3 billion in debt, continue to sign players, renew contracts and chase stars like Robert Lewandowski? 🤔A deep dive into Barça's finances by @sidlowe ✍️ es.pn/3PmjxYp

A meeting recently took place between club representatives and American bank Goldman Sachs. This was the same investment group that lent €595 million to the club, at the beginning of Joan Laporta's presidential tenure, to alleviate their debt.

The latest financial developments mean that the club have now dramatically reduced their debt. This, in turn, has allowed the club to complete high-profile signings this summer, including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

According to Spanish transfer expert Gerard Romero, Barcelona may not be forced to sell De Jong to balance the books. This is if they activate a third lever soon.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive - Barcelona will NOT be obliged to sell - Barcelona will NOT be obliged to sell #mufc target Frenkie de Jong should they activate a third lever. [ @gerardromero 📝 - Barcelona will NOT be obliged to sell #mufc target Frenkie de Jong should they activate a third lever. [@gerardromero]

The Manchester Evening News recently reported that Erik ten Hag is keen to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford this summer. However, the Dutchman wants to stay in Catalonia.

De Jong has played 138 matches for the Blaugrana since his arrival from Ajax in 2019 and still has four years left on his current deal.

Jamie Redknapp believes Barcelona midfielder would be an "unbelievable signing" for Manchester United

Ten Hag is aiming to rebuild United following a miserable season in which the Red Devils finished outside the Premier League's top four.

It's no secret that De Jong has been the club's number one transfer target throughout the summer. Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp thinks he would be a superb signing for United. The pundit told Sky Sports:

"I think he's a top two or three midfielders in the world - he would be an unbelievable signing. He went to Barcelona and it hasn't worked out for a number of reasons. But it doesn't mean he's not an incredible player."

He admitted that he is excited to see the Dutchman in the Premier League, saying:

"Having worked in that system at Ajax (under Ten Hag), he will play in front of the back four and make things happen. He'll drive with the ball, so creative with his passing and he has pace as well. I am excited about him for the Premier League."

Redknapp further added:

"Manchester United should be really happy when they get him, he's a tremendous player. I am really impressed with him and it's a great signing for Man Utd."

