Manchester United dealt massive blow in race for sought-after midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their options at the center of the park this summer. They have highlighted Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as their prime target. However, it seems the Red Devils will need to go back to their drawing board due to new developments.

According to recent reports, the Premier League giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of the midfielder. They were initially considered favorites to secure Camavinga's signature ahead of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, who had also displayed interest. However, Manchester United could now miss out on the player after negotiations with Camavinga reportedly hit a barrier.

Manchester United will try to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer as they know they’d face lot of competition next year - when Camavinga could leave Rennes as free agent. 🔴 #MUFC



Camavinga would be open to join Manchester United - PSG are interested too, Man Utd now pushing. https://t.co/C0h07PosEl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2021

Discussions between the club and the player's representatives are said to have concluded on a discouraging note. Camavinga reportedly favors a move to La Liga over the Premier League.

Manchester United are desperate to strengthen their squad this summer. The Red Devils have set an ambitious target for themselves ahead of next season. They are determined to knock Manchester City off the Premier League throne and also make a strong statement in the Champions League.

If Man Utd sign Sancho, Varane and Camavinga, whilst shedding dead wood to cover the costs, that’s got to be one of the best transfer windows any club has ever had. — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) July 4, 2021

Thee club have already boosted their attacking options with the signing of Jadon Sancho. Raphael Varane is expected to join Manchester United as well to add some solidity to the defense. Only the midfield will need to wait a bit due to recent developments in the Camavinga situation. However, the club will know that not all hope is lost for the potential arrival of the Frenchman.

Eduardo Camavinga has impressed for Rennes in Ligue 1

Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United is still possible

While Real Madrid might have moved ahead in the race for Camavinga, it doesn't look very likely that they'll be able to snap him up. The Spanish giants are in a financial mess at the moment. They will have to sell a couple of players before making any attempt to sign the midfielder.

Camavinga's contract with Rennes is also set to expire in less than a year and the Ligue 1 side will surely look to offload him before that period. Manchester United just need to maintain their interest and submit a tempting bid that would convince both the club and the player.

The French starlet made 39 appearances for Rennes across all competitions last season, recording a goal and three assists to his name. It remains to be seen if he will ply his trade at Old Trafford next season.

