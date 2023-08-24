Manchester United dealt massive blow as star player likely to be out for up to 6 weeks after picking up injury - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly set to be sidelined for four to six weeks following an injury incurred against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils confirmed Mount's injury with an official statement on their website. They claim he will be out of action until after the international break next month. The England international is said to have complained about a slight issue in United's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last Saturday (August 19).

The 24-year-old came off in the second half of that game with many concluding that Erik ten Hag had made a tactical switch. However, Mount has an injury and he won't feature against Nottingham Forest (August 26), Arsenal (September 3) and Brighton & Hove Albion (September 16).

The Telegraph reports that the midfielder could even be sidelined for as much as six weeks. It's a blow for Ten Hag whose side have made a worrying start to the campaign.

Manchester United scraped to a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opener. However, they were then comfortably beaten 2-0 by Spurs.

The Red Devils' midfield was exposed in both of those games with many opining that a midfield of Mount, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes isn't working. The Englishman's injury means Scott McTominay may come into Ten Hag's consideration.

Robbie Savage urges Manchester United to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Amrabat played under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

Mount's injury comes at a time when Manchester United are crying out for a new midfielder. The English midfielder is proving to be too similar a profile to Fernandes which is leaving Casemiro vulnerable in holding midfield.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Reports claim that the Moroccan is waiting for the Premier League giants to make their move for him. He is reportedly acting like a player who is set to depart.

Robbie Savage has advised Manchester United to get a deal done for Amrabat. He praised his performances both in the UEFA Europa Conference League with Fiorentina and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Morocco, telling TEAMtalk:

"[Sofyan] Amrabat has been linked. I watched him in in the Europa Conference League final, he’s a very very good player, was unbelievable in the World Cup, from that deep midfield role."

The former United midfielder continued by explaining what Amrabat can bring to Ten Hag's side:

"He can get on the ball, he can dictate he can he can pop passes, he can switch play, can pass forward. Next to Casemiro, he would be fantastic."

He concluded by pointing out that Amrabat's arrival would benefit Mount and Fernandes as they look to push higher up the field:

“If they sign him, then United can play with [Bruno] Fernandes as a No 10, with Mason Mason also in an advanced role. So I think they definitely need a number six before the window shuts.”

Amrabat impressed at the Artemio Franchi Stadium last season, featuring 49 times across competitions, providing one assist as his side's midfield anchor. He was also in brilliant form for Morocco at the World Cup, playing in all eight games as they finished fourth.