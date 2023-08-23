Manchester United suffer 3-0 loss in friendly to Premier League club after Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek start

Manchester United are claimed to have suffered a 3-0 defeat to Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek featuring.

Centredevils claim on Twitter that the Red Devils lost to the Clarets at their Carrington Training Ground on Wednesday (August 23). Martial, Van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Jonny Evans, Hannibal Mejbri, and Alvaro Fernandez all reportedly started for Erik ten Hag's side.

However, some of the starters in the loss to Vincent Kompany's Clarets have been linked with departure. Reports claim that Ajax are considering a move for their former midfielder Van de Beek who has struggled for game time at Old Trafford. He has made just 60 appearances across competitions since joining three years ago, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's side are reportedly waiting for a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League for Martial. The Frenchman's injury issues continue to plague his United career. He sat out 33 games across competitions last season due to fitness problems.

There has already been a ton of pressure placed on Ten Hag following a disappointing start to the Premier League season. His side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their opener but were somewhat lucky to do so. Raphael Varane scored the winner but Wolves had 23 shot attempts which is the second highest figure recorded of any visitor at Old Trafford since 2004.

Manchester United were then deservedly beaten 2-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur. Pape Sarr's effort and Lisandro Martinez's own goal poured more misery on the gloomy situation at Old Trafford.

The club are enduring a difficult period after announcing Mason Greenwood's departure. They received huge backlash for their internal investigation over the matter. United chief executive Richard Arnold is now under increasing pressure for his handling of the investigation.

Ten Hag's defeat to Burnley has done nothing to improve the mood around the club amid their struggles. Many fans are calling for a new midfielder to be signed but the Red Devils are being mindful of Financial Fair Play having spent £220 million last summer.

Sofyan Amrabat is training on his own as he waits for Manchester United to agree deal with Fiorentina

Sofyan Amrabat could be the missing midfielder Manchester United fans are demanding.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.web, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been training on his own as he waits for the Red Devils to make their move for him.

The Moroccan is reportedly acting like a player who is on the verge of being sold and is training away from his teammates. The 27-year-old has been a key player for Viola and starred for them last season.

Amrabat made 49 appearances across competitions, providing one assist as the Serie A side's midfield anchor. He also has previously played under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

SPORT reports that Ten Hag has made an express request to Manchester United chiefs to secure a deal for the Morocco international. He has a year left on his contract and could be available on a cut-price deal.