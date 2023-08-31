Manchester United dealt massive injury blow as star set to be sidelined for 10 weeks after injury - Reports

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will reportedly be sidelined for 10 weeks due to a muscular injury.

The Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils expect Shaw to be fit again in 10 weeks time after suffering the injury in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on August 19. The initial belief had been that the 28-year-old would be out of action for around four to six weeks.

However, it appears that the injury is worse than first thought and he will not be fit until mid-November. Manchester United have entered the transfer market for an emergency left-back signing and Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon is on the verge of joining on a season-long loan.

Erik ten Hag's Reds had been working on a loan deal for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. However, the Spaniard played in the Blues' 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon last night (August 30). This means he would be cup-tied should he have headed to Old Trafford.

Alongside this, Manchester United wanted to insert a termination clause into the deal for January. Chelsea refused and the Red Devils have now turned their attention to Reguilon.

However, Shaw's absence comes as a massive blow given he has been one of the Premier League's in-form left-backs. He featured 47 times across competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

Manchester United were beaten to the signing of Sergio Reguilon by Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United missed out on Sergio Reguilon in 2020.

The Red Devils have previous interest in Reguilon as they tried signing him from Real Madrid in 2020. However, the La Liga giants wanted to insert a buy-back clause in the deal which United rejected.

Tottenham swept in and secured his signature in a deal worth £28 million as they agreed on a buy-back clause. United decided to sign their back-up option Alex Telles from FC Porto but he has since left the club after a poor showing.

The same can be said for Reguilon who has struggled during his three years with Spurs. The 26-year-old has featured 67 times across competitions since then, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid but failed to impress, making just 12 appearances. He has returned to Tottenham following that loan but could finally be set for a move to Manchester United.

The deal is reportedly a straight loan with no buy option included. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will ask for a termination clause as they will be waiting on Shaw and Tyrell Malacia who is also injured.