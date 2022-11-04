Manchester United dealt transfer blow as top target signs long-term contract extension with release clause of around €75m

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their potential pursuit of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa with the Portuguese signing a new deal.

Costa, 23, has ended speculation over his future by signing a five-year extension at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with reports claiming he has been earmarked as David de Gea's replacement.

Costa was believed to have a £52 million (€59.5 million) release clause in his prior deal.

However, that has now risen €75 million following the new extension he signed, per Fabrizio Romano.

Costa has been in superb form for Porto this season. He has made 17 appearances across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets.

He became the first goalkeeper since 2004 to save three penalties in a Champions League campaign.

Question marks have been raised over the future of De Gea at Manchester United, with the Spaniard's contract expiring next summer.

There is a one-year extension to his deal but the Red Devils had seemed to be weighing up potentially replacing the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper.

Whether the Red Devils continue a search for De Gea's eventual successor off the back of Costa's new deal remains to be seen.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes praised Alejandro Garnacho following his performance in the side's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad

Garnacho grabbed his first senior goal

Manchester United beat Sociedad 1-0 on 3 November courtesy of 18-year-old Garnacho's brilliant first-half strike.

The Argentine latched on to Cristiano Ronaldo's sumptuous pass to fire past Sociedad's goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

The win for the Red Devils was not enough to secure Group E in the Europa League as they finished second due to an inferior goal difference to the La Liga side.

Fernandes lauded Garnacho following his goal and performance in the win at the Reale Arena but did warn the teenager over his attitude.

He said (via the People's Person):

“He knows we expect a lot from him. In the tour he didn’t have the best attitude that he should have. That’s why he didn’t get his chances. But now he’s training better and having a different attitude and because of that he’s deserving his chances.”

Garnacho joined United from the Atletico Madrid academy in 2020 and has made five appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal.

