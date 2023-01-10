Manchester United defender Raphael Varane convinced Erik ten Hag to sign superstar last summer: Reports

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane played a key role in Casemiro's arrival at Old Trafford from Real Madrid last summer, as per the Athletic.

The Brazilian midfielder won five UEFA Champions League titles during his time with Los Blancos. Hence, the Red Devils wanted to ascertain the motives behind Casemiro being open to a move to the Premier League giants.

Manager Erik ten Hag reportedly sought the advice of Varane, who was his teammate at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2021. The Frenchman assured Manchester United of Casemiro's leadership and character.

He also made it clear that the 30-year-old is not one to seek an easy payday. As it turned out, he arrived at Old Trafford as a marquee signing for a fee of £70 million.

His arrival came after the Red Devils spent the majority of the summer pursuing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Netherlands international was not open to a move to Manchester United despite Barcelona and the Red Devils reaching an agreement.

Casemiro has taken to the Premier League like a fish to water. He has played in 14 league games so far and is a crucial presence in Ten Hag's midfield.

Despite his price tag, he seems to be one of the most shrewd pieces of business United have done in recent years. Varane, who arrived at Manchester United a year before the Brazil international for a fee of £34 million, has been equally impressive.

The Frenchman has been paired with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of Ten Hag's defense, with captain Harry Maguire dropping down the pecking order. Varane has played in 12 league games this season and is expected to remain the Dutch tactician's first-choice option at the back.

Gary Neville singles out Casemiro after Cristiano Ronaldo wage rule at Manchester United

Manchester United have introduced a rule to cap players' weekly wages at £200,000 a week.

Gary Neville @GNev2 Gerard McWilliams @GerardMc16 @GNev2 We can say goodbye to any big talent out there, city, Madrid, psg etc will swoop in with an £50k and steal the deals @GNev2 We can say goodbye to any big talent out there, city, Madrid, psg etc will swoop in with an £50k and steal the deals Exactly! Seems a strange policy when you have Casemiro , others on 350/400k for 4 more years in the dressing room! twitter.com/GerardMc16/sta… Exactly! Seems a strange policy when you have Casemiro , others on 350/400k for 4 more years in the dressing room! twitter.com/GerardMc16/sta…

The change comes after Cristiano Ronaldo was paid a hefty £500,000 a week at Old Trafford before his unceremonious exit in November. They have installed this rule to improve their financial standing and reduce wage disparity between players.

Former Red Devils right-back Gary Neville, however, has critiqued the policy by saying that the club already has Casemiro who is breaking the wage structure. He said in a tweet (h/t Daily Star):

"Seems a strange policy when you have Casemiro, and others on 350/400k for four more years in the dressing room."

The defensive midfielder is believed to be pocketing £350,000 a week in wages at the club.

