Manchester United defender ready to leave Red Devils amid interest from Saudi Arabia: Reports

Luke Shaw is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United amid concerns over his game time, with a transfer to Saudi Arabia being considered. The England international moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014, but his 11 years with the Premier League giants have so far been marred by persistent injuries.

Last season, the 30-year-old made only 12 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions as he spent most of his time recovering from knee, calf, and muscle problems. According to The Sun, Shaw is ready to quit Manchester United and willing to listen to offers from the Saudi clubs. Shaw still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, but it is said that he fears his time at the club could be coming to a halt.

The report suggested that Shaw believes that he is behind Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu in the pecking order at left-back, and head coach Ruben Amorim is considering integrating new 18-year-old Diego Leon, who was signed for £3.3m from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno. Dalot has mostly been the number one starter at the left-back position since Amorim took over the reins.

Shaw’s injury-laden career began in 2015, when he sustained a double leg break against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, which ruled him out for almost 11 months. To date, Shaw has suffered injuries on 28 different occasions during his time at Manchester United. The Sun also added that Amorim is not in a haste to let go of Shaw, who earns £150,000 per week. The former Southampton player was in action for United in their 0-0 friendly draw with Leeds in Sweden, and Amorim spoke well of his performance after the match.

“He is really good on the ball” – Ruben Amorim told to retain Manchester United star

Despite the injury problems that have continued to plague Luke Shaw, Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe urged Ruben Amorim not to part ways with the England left-back. Sharpe opined that Shaw is one of the best in his position when fully fit. He told AceOdds:

“I think it’s a shame what has happened to Shaw. I think on his day, he is probably one of the world's best left-backs. He is really good on the ball, has a good eye for the pass, likes to get forward and he reads the game very well.”

“His injuries the last season have scuppered his career, and now it just depends on him, the manager and the physios and what he has left in his body. It is a very difficult situation for him and the club.”

Sharpe added:

“If he can stay fit, no one in the club is a better left centre-back than him. The manager needs someone who can play with the ball and he fits very well. I also think he is an ideal fit for the wing-back role, but I don’t know if his body can handle it.”

Shaw has made 287 appearances across competitions for United and has registered 33 goal contributions for the club.

