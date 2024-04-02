Manchester United 'delighted' with European giants' rising star, prepared to offer fee usurping Paul Pogba club record deal: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to break the club transfer record they spent on Paul Pogba to sign Benfica's Portuguese gem Joao Neves.

Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness) reports that the Red Devils have more than €100 million prepared to swoop for Neves. They view the five-cap Portugal international as a priority and are willing to pay more than the €105 million club record they paid for Pogba in 2016.

Neves' stock has grown amid a remarkable season at the Estadio da Luz. The 19-year-old has appeared 46 times across competitions, registering three goals and two assists. His energy, composure on the ball, and tenaciousness have earned the holding midfielder huge plaudits in his homeland.

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Neves in action throughout the season. They are set to watch him action when Benfica face Sporting CP in their derby tonight (April 2).

Expand Tweet

There may be a stumbling block in the Premier League giants' attempts to prise him away from Liga Portugal. Roger Schmidt's side are willing to keep their rising star so United may need to meet his €120 million release clause.

That said, Neves' eye-catching displays are said to have 'delighted' the Red Devils and they could be set for a midfield rebuild this summer. There are question marks over Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's futures at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is a massive admirer of his compatriot and admitted he would love him to arrive at United:

"I would love to have him at United; he has top quality! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else."

Neves has four years left on his contract but recently admitted he's unsure what the future will hold this summer. He looks set to represent Portugal at Euro 2024 after forging his way into Roberto Martinez's Selecao team.

Pogba waxed lyrical about Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes during their time together

Fernandes has long been Manchester United's midfield protagonist having racked up 72 goals and 63 assists in 224 games. The Portuguese playmaker joined the Red Devils from Sporting in January 2020 for €65 million.

The 29-year-old joined Pogba at Old Trafford and the Frenchman finally had a midfielder who boasted a fine passing range. The duo performed well together although they were part of an underperforming United side.

Nevertheless, Pogba explained why he loved playing alongside Fernandes back in April 2021. He gave a glowing verdict of the Portugal international's footballing IQ (via Manchester United's official website):

"I enjoy playing with Bruno. He's someone who understands the game and understands the movement that can give you a beautiful pass, he can finish too. He's all over the place, he can do everything really... except defending!"

Expand Tweet

Pogba left Manchester United in June 2022 after his contract expired. Many deem his spell a failure but he did shine when at his best alongside Fernandes in midfield.

Fernandes will hope to forge a similar partnership with Neves if the teenage midfielder arrives at Old Trafford. They have built a good rapport on international duty which bodes well for Erik ten Hag.

Poll : Will Manchester United sign Joao Neves? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion