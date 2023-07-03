Manchester United desperate to sell three first-team stars this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly desperate to sell three first-team players this summer. Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial do not feature in manager Erik ten Hag's plans going forward and have been placed on the transfer list.

As per a report in The Sun, Manchester United are keen to offload the three aforementioned players this summer and use funds to sign their transfer targets. Maguire, Martial and McTominay have been told that they have no future at the club and are free to leave.

Maguire was linked with a move to Inter Milan in the winter window but the move was reportedly blocked by Ten Hag to help the club maneuver a tough part of the season. However, the club captain still spent most of his time on the bench.

McTominay, meanwhile, is seen as a Declan Rice replacement by West Ham United. The Sun report claims that the Scotsman is also a target for Everton, with Amadou Onana linked with an exit.

Martial has not been at his best recently, and due to his recurring injury issues, he has also been linked with an exit. The club are actively looking for a No. 9 in the transfer market and that could spell the end of Martial's time at Manchester United.

Harry Maguire told to leave Manchester United this summer

Former defender Jaap Stam wants Manchester United to let Harry Maguire leave as he is not getting enough game-time at Old Trafford. He thinks the Englishman needs to play regularly, which is not possible with the Red Devils.

He told the media (via Express):

"I would say he needs to go because he needs to play. I don't think he can be happy in the situation he is in. At United it looks like it's going to be difficult for him to be a player in the first XI every week. I don't think as a player and a national team player that you agree going into next season like that. Sometimes when I watch him play I have the feeling that he wants to prove himself and do too much to show what he is capable of and that is why sometimes he is making mistakes."

He added:

"Erik ten Hag has different views about a centre back and what they need to bring especially on the ball. He wants composure in finding that free man in midfield or up front and an ability to be the extra man going forward in midfield and being creative at times. It seems Ten Hag does not have the belief in Maguire and how he is playing that game. So for him the best thing is to go somewhere."

Maguire remains the most expensive defender in club football, having been signed for €87m by United in 2019, but Manchester City are reportedly close to breaking the record. They are trying to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer for €100 million.

