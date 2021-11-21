Manchester United desperate to sign Barcelona superstar on a free transfer: Reports

Manchester United are desperate to sign Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Red Devils are pushing for the Frenchman to accept their lucrative offer.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a hefty sum of €105 million + add ons in the summer of 2017. The Frenchman, though, could soon be on his way out of Camp Nou as he is edging closer to the end of his contract with Blaugrana.

The former Stade Rennes star is in the final eight months of his contract with Barcelona. The Catalans' new manager Xavi has already stressed the need for the club to tie Dembele down to a new deal. However, there are no signs that he will do so.

“Ousmane has to work a lot, he has the potential to make the different at Barça as world top player. But he needs to be consistent”. 🔴🇫🇷 Xavi: “Extending Ousmane Dembélé’s contract is one of our priorities, yes! He could be the best player in the world in his position”.“Ousmane has to work a lot, he has the potential to make the different at Barça as world top player. But he needs to be consistent”. 🔴🇫🇷 #FCB Xavi: “Extending Ousmane Dembélé’s contract is one of our priorities, yes! He could be the best player in the world in his position”. “Ousmane has to work a lot, he has the potential to make the different at Barça as world top player. But he needs to be consistent”. 🔴🇫🇷 #FCB https://t.co/rZXhv8O0aq

Barcelona are also facing financial constraints which restrict their ability to hand Dembele a pay rise. As the winger edges closer to the end of his contract, it appears he could be on his way out of Camp Nou.

According to reports, Manchester United are desperate to sign Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer. The Red Devils are claimed to be pushing to convince the Frenchman to accept their lucrative offer.

It remains to be seen how much money Manchester United have offered Dembele. It is also unclear whether the France international is interested in a move to Old Trafford.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes #Transfers 🚨🚨🚨[ @ffpolo 🥇] | Manchester United is aggressively pressuring Ousmane Dembele and his agent, who continues to stall negotiations with the Blaugranas, to accept their offer and join the Manchester club on a free next summer. #FCBlive 🚨🚨🚨[ @ffpolo🥇] | Manchester United is aggressively pressuring Ousmane Dembele and his agent, who continues to stall negotiations with the Blaugranas, to accept their offer and join the Manchester club on a free next summer. #FCBlive #Transfers https://t.co/Gk8Y4uv9y1

Meanwhile, Manchester United have pulled the plug on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the back of the side's poor run of form. The Red Devils have announced Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager for the time being.

The Old Trafford outfit are claimed to be on the lookout for an interim manager to take charge of the club until the end of the season. They are then expected to hire a long-term manager ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United could face competition for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are said to be desperate to sign Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer. However, they are not the only club interested in signing the France international, according to reports.

The Red Devils face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Dembele's signature. The former Borussia Dortmund star has also been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Dembele will be able to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside Spain from the turn of the year. It remains to be seen where the future lies for the 24-year-old.

