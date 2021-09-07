Manchester United determined to beat Chelsea in race for Premier League star - Reports

Manchester United are set to rekindle their interest in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and hope to beat Chelsea in the process, according to ESPN (via TalkSPORT).

Declan Rice has been one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League after an excellent last season with West Ham and a good showing at Euro 2020. The 22-year-old midfielder has been consistently linked with a move to Chelsea. However, a rejuvenated Manchester United have entered the race and are hopeful of beating the European champions to land Rice next summer.

Despite spending big on three superstars, many experts believe Manchester United are a central midfielder short of being serious title contenders. Another reason for the Red Devils to sign a midfielder is the uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba's future. The Frenchman has entered the final year of his contract and has so far shown no signs of penning a new deal.

Chelsea, on the other hand, needed a midfielder to add some much-needed depth and managed to bring in Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. However, the deal is only a loan which means Chelsea could come in for Declan Rice next summer.

West Ham United had put a £100 million asking price for Declan Rice amid interest from Chelsea. However, the Hammers could be forced to reduce their asking price next summer as another year runs down on Rice's contract at the London Stadium. The midfielder is also reportedly keen to be involved in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United and Chelsea had an impressive transfer window

Manchester United and Chelsea are serious about winning the Premier League title this time around and have recruited some top talent to help them achieve their goals.

No transfer was as big as Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal. The Red Devils are now serious title challengers after also adding Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were in dire need of a new centre-forward after Timo Werner failed to live up to expectations last season. The Blues spent £97.5 million to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have made decent starts to their Premier League campaigns, amassing seven points from their opening three games. Manchester United, however, sit above Chelsea in third-place after having scored more goals. \

