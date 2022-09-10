Manchester United director John Murtough blocked summer move for Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United football director John Murtough blocked a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

Xavi Hernandez's side were prepared to part ways with the USA international this summer as they looked to balance their books.

According to the report, Erik ten Hag was keen on a reunion with the former Ajax defender as he looked to improve his options at right-back.

However, John Murtough blocked Manchester United from making a move for the Barcelona full-back.

The Red Devils' director was happy with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the options at right full-back.

Dest eventually moved to AC Milan on loan on deadline day (September 1), with the Rossoneri holding the option to buy him permannetly for £17.5 million.

Stefano Pioli's side also beat off competition from Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund for the signature of the highly-rated right-back.

Barcelona were prepared to use Dest in swap deals with both Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund in exchange for Thomas Meunier and Juan Foyth respectively.

The Blaugrana eventually brought in Hector Bellerin from Arsenal following the termination of his contract at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, at Manchester United, Dalot has started all seven league games for the Red Devils so far this season. Wan-Bissaka has played just four minutes of football.

Dalot has looked much improved this season under Ten Hag and it could prove to be a blessing in disguise that the Red Devils did not sign Dest.

Dest, meanwhile, made his AC Milan debut off the bench against RB Leipzig in a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League on September 6.

Manchester United and Barcelona both look a lot stronger than last season

Barcelona and Manchester United were quite active in the recently concluded transfer window.

Barcelona made several big signings this summer, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Manchester United, on the other hand, had an underwhelming start to the window but made several big deals in the latter stages.

GOAL @goal Barcelona's La Liga spending cap has increased by nearly €800 million following the 'economic levers' the club activated over the summer 🤑 Barcelona's La Liga spending cap has increased by nearly €800 million following the 'economic levers' the club activated over the summer 🤑 https://t.co/1fz1q4l7Fr

Erik ten Hag's side also look a lot stronger than last season following the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Antony.

Both clubs have enjoyed strong starts to their seasons in their respective leagues and seem to be back from tough times.

The Blaugrana are second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Arsenal.

