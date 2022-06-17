Manchester United in discussion with midfielder over personal terms: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly discussing personal terms with FC Porto midfielder Vitinha over a move to Old Trafford.

Vitinha, 22, impressed for Porto last season, making 47 appearances, scoring four goals and contributing five assists. A robust midfielder known for his astute passing and tenaciousness off the ball, the Portuguese star has earned interest from a number of sides.

According to Jonathan Shrager, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the midfielder. But it's the Red Devils who are currently holding discussions with Vitinha over a move to United this summer.

Portuguese outlet Record (via Express) reports that United are ready to execute the midfielder's release clause of £35 million. They also note that Arsenal are interested but they are close to signing his teammate Fabio Vieira, which may pave the way for United.

Jonathan Shrager also reports that the Red Devils are pursuing deals for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and former Derby County youngster Malcolm Ebiowei.

Ebiowei is an 18-year-old striker who flourished under Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney at Derby last season. He made 16 appearances for the Rams, scoring a goal and contributing two assists. United are reportedly pushing hard for his signature and his representatives are keen on the deal.

Sky Sports claim that United and Barcelona will continue talks over De Jong, with Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

A new-look midfield for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Christian Eriksen may be a new United player this summer

There were always going to be changes in the middle of the park for Manchester United heading into next season. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have are all expected to leave the club this summer. Erik ten Hag will be eager to revitalize his midfield and the potential pursuits of Vitinha and Frenkie De Jong hold merit.

United have also made an offer to former Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is currently a free agent (per The Athletic). The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder would offer the Red Devils an abundance of experience and impressed during his brief spell with Brentford.

Eriksen, 30, made 11 appearances for Thomas Frank's side, scoring a goal and contributing four assists. He was a key part of the Bees' Premier League consolidation, with the side picking up form off the back of his arrival.

