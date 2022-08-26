Manchester United draw up 3-man shortlist in case €100m deal for Antony collapses: Reports

Manchester United are lining up back-up plans if their move for Antony collapses. The Red Devils have reportedly identified Cody Gakpo, Christian Pulisic and Marcus Thuram as the alternatives for the Brazilian.

As per a report on ESPN, Erik ten Hag wants to sign a winger this summer, and Antony is his top target. However, the club are aware of Ajax's stance on the Brazilian and are thus working on alternatives.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Ajax insist on getting €100M for Antony while Manchester United are preparing their bid. He would become the 3rd most expensive signing in Manchester United history after Paul Pogba & Harry Maguire. [ - Ajax insist on getting €100M for Antony while Manchester United are preparing their bid. He would become the 3rd most expensive signing in Manchester United history after Paul Pogba & Harry Maguire. [ @lauriewhitwell 🚨 - Ajax insist on getting €100M for Antony while Manchester United are preparing their bid. He would become the 3rd most expensive signing in Manchester United history after Paul Pogba & Harry Maguire. [@lauriewhitwell] https://t.co/zq5snnlGFP

The Eredivisie side's manager Alfred Schreuder recently spoke about the Brazilian winger in a recent interview and claimed that a summer exit was out of question. He added that the 22-year-old is expected back in training next week. Voetbal International quoted him saying:

"What he [Antony] wants... there is nothing I can do about that," said Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder. "He has a contract with Ajax. We already sold many players, our players have ambition. I am confident that he will be playing for Ajax in one week from now."

Manchester United are ready to work on the alternatives if the Dutch side do not agree to sell. PSV's Gakpo is said to be the Plan B for now. The 21-year-old scored 21 times in the league last season and has seven Netherlands caps.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug BREAKING!



have placed an offer of above €90M for Antony. The player wants to make the move within the next 48 hours and has asked the club to cooperate. [@TheEuropeanLad] BREAKING! #MUFC have placed an offer of above €90M for Antony. The player wants to make the move within the next 48 hours and has asked the club to cooperate. [ @MikeVerweij 🚨🇧🇷 BREAKING! #MUFC have placed an offer of above €90M for Antony. The player wants to make the move within the next 48 hours and has asked the club to cooperate. [@MikeVerweij, @TheEuropeanLad] 💰

Pulisic has not been a regular at Chelsea and has emerged as a target for the Red Devils. Borussia Monchengladbach's Thuram is also on the radar for Manchester United despite an injury-ridden 2021/22 season.

Antony not ruling out a move to Manchester United

Antony spoke to De Telegraaf earlier this month and claimed he was not going to assure fans that he would remain at Ajax this summer. The Brazilian kept his options open and added that 'God' would be the one deciding his future.

He said:

"No, to be perfectly honest, I can't. What I can say is that I want to come to the right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone. In the end, God determines my future. I am very happy at Ajax, I have a contract until the summer of 2025 and I will give everything for this beautiful club for every second.

"I wear the shirt with pride and from day one I feel at home. If we all decide that I will stay here, then I know that this is the best thing for me and the club. It's not like I have to leave. Now I am focusing on playing football and have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best."

A report in the Mirror claims Manchester United had a £67 million rejected for the Brazilian.

