Manchester United draw up four-man transfer wishlist ahead of next summer including Bayern Munich duo: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign players with one year left on their contract in the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich duo Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies appear to be on the Red Devils' radar.

ESPN reports that United are set to target players coming into the final year of their contracts. This is a transfer strategy put in place by new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have money to spend this summer despite fears regarding potentially breaching Financial Fair Play. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek's loan departures last month have aided the situation.

Ten Hag is expected to make alterations to his squad amid a topsy-turvy season which sees his side sitting sixth in the league at the moment. The club will look to do similar business to how they signed Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Bayern midfielder Kimmich is entering the final year of his contract and there is uncertainty over his future at the Allianz Arena. The German has made 23 appearances across competitions this season, posting one goal and six assists.

Manchester City also hold an interest in the 28-year-old who has had issues under Thomas Tuchel regarding his position. The Bavarians boss sees Kimmich more as a number eight and feels he's 'too slow' for the holding midfield role, per BILD.

Meanwhile, Kimmich's teammate Davies, 23, will also have a year left to run on his contract this summer. The Canadian left-back is regarded as one of Europe's best-attacking full-backs, bagging nine goals and 28 assists in 180 games during his time at the Allianz Arena.

A new striker could also be targeted by Manchester United, and LOSC Lille's Jonathan David, 24, is touted as an option. He's struck 13 goals in 28 games across competitions.

OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, is another name mentioned amid a spell at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The Frenchman has appeared 15 times across competitions for Francesco Farioli's side, displaying versatility as a defensive midfield and playing centrally.

Manchester United could reportedly face competition from Real Madrid for Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are also admirers of Alphonso Davies.

BBC Sport reports that Real Madrid are also in the race for Davies and want to add the Canada international to their squad for next season. Carlo Ancelotti has regularly rotated between Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia at left-back this season.

Davies has been in fine form this season, a regular starter under Tuchel. He's made 27 appearances across competitions, providing three assists and scoring one goal.

Ten Hag has Luke Shaw, 28, and Tyrell Malacia, 24, as his left-back options at Manchester United. But, the defensive duo have endured injury-ridden seasons with the latter missing the entire campaign thus far.