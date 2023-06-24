Manchester United drop Mason Mount interest, will pursue Chelsea target instead - Reports

According to The Times, Manchester United have dropped their interest in Mason Mount and will pursue Chelsea-target Moises Caicedo instead.

The Red Devils were keen on securing Mount's signature in the summer. The player agreed to personal terms on £200,000 per week. However, the Red Devils saw three bids for the player rejected and have now dropped their interest altogether, according to the aforementioned report.

The Red Devils have reportedly turned their attention towards Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian is also a target for Chelsea. Mount looked set to join the Red Devils, but Caicedo could also be a great signing.

Former Manchester United player predicted new Chelsea boss could block Mason Mount move

Mason Mount lacked game time last season. He made only 35 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists. Former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov was left surprised.

He predicted that new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino could try to block Mount's move to United. Speaking to Betfair, Berbatov said (via Metro):

"I was surprised at Mason’s lack of game time at Chelsea last season. ‘I’m not certain of the reasons behind this, but now we have to see if Mauricio Pochettino can convince Mason to stay at Stamford Bridge and whether he will be desperate to keep him at Chelsea."

He added:

"Mauricio will want to speak to all the players in the squad and see where they are mentally and whether they want to commit to doing their best for Chelsea next season. Decisions will be made once these conversations are held.

"Ultimately, I believe Pochettino would like to keep Mason at Chelsea because he’s a good player. If not, then if Mason decides to join Manchester United, then I believe he would be a good option in their squad."

Pochettino will take charge of the Blues first team next month, having previously managed the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

