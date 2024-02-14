Manchester United edge closer to appointing sporting director as top target informs current club he’s leaving: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a major boost in their attempts to snatch Newcastle United's sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Football Insider reports that Ashworth has told Newcastle 'I'm going' after the Red Devils made an approach. The Englishman is regarded as one of English football's most highly-rated recruiters.

Ashworth was appointed the Magpies' sporting director in May 2022. He previously held the same role with Brighton & Hove Albion and also worked with England's national team as Director of Development.

The transfer chief is required to work an extensive period of gardening leave before joining Manchester United. This is similar to how incoming CEO Omar Berrada is working at Manchester City at present.

Ashworth will form part of a recruitment team being put together by the club's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. The FA have today approved the British billionaire's purchase of a 25% stake in the Old Trafford outfit.

INEOS are set to wield the axe on the Red Devils' current sporting director John Murtough. He's been in the role since March 2021 but looks to be following former chief executive Richard Arnold out of Old Trafford.

Ashworth has earned plaudits for his work at Newcastle in which his recruitment has helped make Eddie Howe's side top-four challengers. Everton's director of football Kevin Thelwell gave a glowing verdict (via mufcMPB):

"He is the best director of football this country has produced."

Newcastle's signings under Ashworth include the likes of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon. He also played a key role in bringing the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to Brighton years ago.

Dan Ashworth will reportedly have influence over other recruitment appointments at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new era at Manchester United is dawning.

Manchester United's recruitment team under Ratcliffe is starting to take shape. They look set to bring City's highly-regarded chief executive Berrada and Newcastle's transfer chief Ashworth to Old Trafford.

However, the changes don't stop there as Ashworth will want to get his own recruitment staff in place. The current Newcastle director is set to be given that opportunity.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reports that Ashworth will have influence over other appointments within Manchester United's recruitment department. He is an admirer of Brighton's head of recruitment Sam Jewell.

The Seagulls' head of scouting has been working in said role since November 2022. The Englishman has worked alongside Roberto De Zerbi and has been finding several gems from across the globe.

That includes 19-year-old Ghanian winger Ibrahim Osman who is joining the Premier League outfit from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer. A £16 million fee has been paid and Brighton saw off competition from Arsenal for his signature, per GOAL.