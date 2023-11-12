Manchester United emerge as €60m-rated defender’s first option in PL; Real Madrid still preferred destination - Report

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as the first option in the Premier League for Goncalo Inacio, who has also been linked with Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos remain the favorites for the Sporting CP defender.

As reported by Sport Witness via AS, the Portugal international is a player very much in demand with both Real Madrid and Manchester United strongly mentioned as admirers. The report suggests that Carlo Ancelotti's side are preparing a January move but could face competition from the Red Devils.

Real Madrid are reportedly desperate for reinforcements at the heart of the defense. With Eder Militao out with an injury, Ancelotti has just David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho Fernandez as his options at center-back.

Nacho remains uncertain with the verstatile defender entering the final year of his deal, while Alaba has not really managed to impress this season. It has been claimed that Los Blancos have tracked Inacio for months.

However, Manchester United could be ready to launch a move for the 22-year-old as early as in January. The defender has a €60 million release clause in his deal, but Sporting could be happy to structure a deal with €45 million up front with a further €15 million in bonus payments.

Goncalo Inacio was wanted by a host of clubs last summer as well with Manchester United and Liverpool named as potential suitors. However, he ended up staying at Sporting CP and signed a new deal with a €60 million release clause.

Aged 22, Inacio is a left-footed centre-back and is regarded as one of the finest young players in the world right now. He came through the youth ranks of Sporting CP and has made 138 appearances for the club till date while representing Portugal four times.

Real Madrid establish contact to sign Manchester United target

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo, a player who has been linked with Manchester United of late.

As reportedly by Brazilian news publication ge.globo, Real Madrid have identified Leonardo as a solution for their striking woes in the long run. They have lacked a reliable goal threat since Karim Benzema's summer exit to Al-Ittihad.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and AS Roma have both been linked with a move for the Santos wonderkid, as per Fichajes.net.

Leandro has scored 21 goals and laid out four assists in 3,788 minutes of first-team action, spread across 44 games in 2023.