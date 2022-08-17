Manchester United emissaries sent to Spain to discuss deal for Atletico Madrid's 2021/22 Player of the season - Reports 

Manchester United emissaries have been in Spain to discuss a potential deal for Atletico Madrid 2021/22 Player of the Season Joao Felix, as per Marca.

The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their squad following a calamitous start to the season.

Erik ten Hag has overseen two defeats in his first competitive fixtures in charge of United, including an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at Brentford on August 13.

Ten Hag's side are short in attack and there remains uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico duo Alvaro Morata and Matheus Cunha have been of interest but United seem to have turned their attention to star man Felix.

Intermediaries of the Premier League club were in Madrid on Tuesday, August 16 night.

They are reported to have discussed a potential transfer with the young Portuguese attacker's entourage.

United have informed Atletico Madrid of their intention to sign the forward but the La Liga side do not want to part with their franchise player.

Felix joined Atletico back in 2019 for £114.48 million and has been one of Diego Simeone's top stars at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

He made 35 appearances last season, scoring 10 goals and contributing six assists whilst also being named Atletico's Player of the Year.

The young Portuguese ace came up against and scored against Manchester United in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Manchester United's need for attacking acquisitions has seen them target Atletico Madrid forward Felix.

The 2019 Golden Boy winner is a top talent and will not come cheaply, especially with the Mattress Makers not keen on selling.

He has four years left on his deal with Simeone's side and is starting to live up to his astronomical price-tag.

It was a somewhat topsy-turvy start to life for Felix in the Spanish capital under.

The Portuguese failed to replicate the inspired form that preceded him at Benfica which saw him make the move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

This past season has been one of Felix's best, however, shining in attack under Simeone.

The 22-year-old has made 112 appearances during his time with Atleti, scoring 29 goals and creating 18 assists.

Manchester United seem eager to take an attacker out of Atletico, having also been touted with moves for Morata and Cunha.

Ten Hag made it clear following his side's 4-0 thrashing against Brentford that signings were needed, saying:

"We need new players and quality players. We will try and convince them to join."

