Manchester United end interest in Chelsea target - Reports

According to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United have reportedly ended their long-term interest in FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Both Manchester United and their Premier League rivals Chelsea have been linked with the Dutchman for over a month now, with several factors seemingly preventing the deal from reaching fruition.

De Jong is arguably one of the world's best young midfielders and was closely tracked by both the United and Chelsea boards until very recently. Chelsea's interest in the player is comparatively recent, but has also gathered steam over the past couple of weeks.

De Jong signed for FC Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for a reported €75 million. In the three years since, De Jong's career has arguably stalled as the midfielder is yet to develop into the centerpiece of the squad, something that was expected of him at the time of signing.

United's bid for the player was reportedly in the range of £70 million, but was turned down by Barcelona and has since expired. Several factors, including the player's personal situation and United's lack of Champions League football, resulted in the deal ultimately falling through.

De Jong is only 25 and is still seen by many as one of the highest potential midfielders in world football. With Barcelona showing the world that they mean business in this transfer window, it looks likely that De Jong will have a crucial role to play in the club's success.

Manchester United confirm agreement for Casemiro signing from Real Madrid

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have confirmed an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The 30-year-old was linked with Manchester United earlier this week, with both boards seemingly working overtime to get the deal over the line in record time. It is no secret that Manchester United desperately need strengthening in their defensive midfield position, with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay not up to the task so far this season.

Fee £60m + £10m, contract 4 years + 1. Wages in region of De Gea, who’s on £375k pw, but affected significantly by Champions League.



Casemiro is one of the most decorated midfielders in club football history. Since signing for Real Madrid in 2013, Casemiro has won three La Liga titles and a record five UEFA Champions League titles to boot.

There is no doubt United are getting one of the world's best players in their position with the signing of Casemiro.

