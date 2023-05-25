Manchester United enquire about 21-year-old striker who has £105 million release clause: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have sounded out Águias' position regarding Ramos, 21. The Portuguese frontman is emerging as one of Europe's most sought-after forwards. He has bagged 26 goals and 12 assists in 46 games across competitions.

Manchester United are eager to sign a world-class center forward this summer as they look to ease the goalscoring burden on Marcus Rashford. Erik ten Hag's side have been previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

However, they appear to be also considering Ramos. He has a £105 million release clause in his contract, per Portuguese outlet A Bola. The Benfica striker enjoyed a breakout campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored a memorable hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in the last 16.

Benfica aren't under any pressure to sell Ramos and will demand that his release clause is paid if they do part ways. Manchester United will likely be under new ownership in the summer and Ten Hag could be handed a transfer war chest.

The Red Devils needn't look further than Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez to see how tough negotiators Benfica are in the transfer market. They dug their heels in his £106.8 million release clause being paid.

Manchester United target Mason Mount preparing for Chelsea farewell on Sunday

Mount looks to be heading out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mason Mount is reportedly preparing to say his goodbyes to Chelsea after their final game of the season on Sunday (May 28). The Blues face Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge but the English midfielder looks set to miss that game due to injury.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are demanding upwards of £60 million for Mount. He has a year left on his contract but is leaning towards an exit in the summer despite incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino's attempts to keep him.

Mount is expected to take part in the west Londoners' traditional end-of-season lap of appreciation following the Newcastle match. This may be the England international's final farewell to his boyhood club's fans.

The English attacker has endured a difficult season, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions. However, Manchester United are the new frontrunners to sign Mount and Ten Hag is driving their pursuit of him. Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested but it is the Red Devils who the Blues midfielder is leaning towards.

