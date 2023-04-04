Manchester United enter race for Brazilian €42M-rated Barcelona target — Reports

Manchester United and Barcelona could be set to face off this summer for the signing of teenage sensation Vitor Roque, as per reports from Brazil.

Roque is currently regarded as one of the next big talents to emerge from Brazil and has scored six times in just 11 caps for the Selecao's U20 side. The Athletico Paranaense striker is believed to be among Barcelona's top targets heading into the transfer window, while Arsenal also remain keen.

However, with Manchester United struggling for goals this season, they are reportedly on the lookout for fresh blood up front, and Roque fits the bill for Erik ten Hag. Globo Esporte, who claimed Roque would be available for a fee close to €42M, now believe the Red Devils have entered talks to sign the Brazilian.

The striker's representatives have reportedly traveled to England and Spain to begin exploratory talks with a number of clubs. They were spotted in Barcelona just over a day ago, but with the Catalans struggling financially, it remains unclear if they can afford to do a deal with Athletico Paranaense.

Should they miss out on his signing, there are believed to be a host of clubs in the Premier League monitoring Roque's situation. Apart from Manchester United and the Gunners, the 18-year-old is being targeted by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and West Ham United.

Manchester United have also been linked with big-money moves for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as they look to bolster their forward line.

Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong 'happy' in Spain amid Manchester United interest

Frenkie de Jong was the subject of immense transfer speculation last summer as Erik ten Hag was keen to reunite with his former player at Old Trafford.

While the move never materialized, United are still believed to retain an interest in the Dutchman. However, he played down the possibility of departing from Catalunya.

Speaking on his future earlier in March, De Jong explained (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm very calm, happy. I want to stay at Barcelona for many more years."

Blaugrana boss Xavi also heaped immense praise on his star midfielder and highlighted why De Jong is such a vital part of the side. The Spaniard explained:

"He [Frenkie de Jong] has been at an extraordinary level for months. He gives us a lot. He breaks lines of pressure, he drives forward. He is one of the best midfielders in the world. He's spectacular."

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will go back in to try and lure De Jong to Old Trafford in the summer window.

