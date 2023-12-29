Manchester United enter race to sign Chelsea-linked forward – Reports

Manchester United are allegedly interested in roping in Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres, who is thought to be on Chelsea's radar now.

Gyokeres, 25, has emerged as one of the most in-form number nines in Europe in the ongoing 2023-24 season. He has scored 17 goals and laid out eight assists in 20 matches across competitions for Sporting.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have struggled in the final third so far this term. While £72 million signing Rasmus Hojlund has scored just six times in 23 matches, Anthony Martial has netted twice in 19 games.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Manchester United are hoping to sign Gyokeres in the upcoming winter transfer window. They are said to be ready to trigger the star's hefty release clause of close to £86 million.

Gyokeres, who has reportedly been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal of late, could decide to stay at Sporting next month. He told Portuguese sports daily Record that he has no intentions of leaving (h/t TEAMtalk):

"It's a bit like when Sporting came in to sign me... I'm very happy here and I don't care about any interested parties at the moment. I'm enjoying every day here and not thinking about what's going on around me. There's talk of big clubs, but for now it's just news."

Prior to joining Sporting CP in a potential £20 million switch in July, the Manchester United and Chelsea target earned his fame at Coventry City. He recorded 40 goals and 17 assists in the past two campaigns.

Ex-Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot sends harsh warning to Manchester United winger

After watching Alejandro Garnacho bag a brace in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa earlier in the week, ex-Chelsea star Craig Burley opined on Jadon Sancho. He told ESPN FC (h/t Football365):

"I'd be sat at home embarrassed, watching a kid do what he's done."

Ex-Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot also pitched in and commented:

"He's killing his own career, he's not killing the team."

Sancho, 23, has been frozen out of Erik ten Hag's plans at Manchester United due to his public attack on the ex-Ajax manager in September.

Delivering a positive verdict on 19-year-old Garnacho, Melchiot added:

"He's hard-working... the way he wants to achieve and play better every time. His confidence is rising. When you are young and playing that good, you need to score goals, in a stadium that size, it's a great place to be and score goals his team really needs."

Garnacho, who has lately popped up as a regular starter for his team, has bagged five goals and laid out one assist in 25 matches this term.